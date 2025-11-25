Experts want rare spider named after Lord Hanuman

GADAG: The trend of naming the bugs after popular personalities has been on for some time now.

However, researchers in Bengaluru and Gadag have taken it to another level when they suggested that a golden orb weaving spider of Nephila, spotted for the first time in Sasarwada forest range in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district recently, be named after Lord Hanuman.

The researchers said the idea was to praise the Lord for creating such a colourful creature.

Research students said the naming strategy is making the study of bugs easier for identification.