e-rupee explained: Why India needs a digital currency despite UPI

What is e-rupee?

The e-rupee, also known as the digital rupee (e₹), is India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). It is the digital form of the Indian rupee, issued by the RBI. Just like a physical currency note, it is legal tender and has the same value as the regular rupee. One digital rupee is equal to one physical rupee.

Unlike money stored in a bank account, the e-rupee is a direct liability of the RBI, which means it is issued and backed by the country's central bank. Users can hold it in a digital wallet provided by participating banks and authorised non-bank service providers. They can use it to send or receive money and make payments.

The e-rupee is not the same as cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are privately created digital assets whose values can change sharply. The digital rupee, on the other hand, is issued by the RBI and maintains a fixed value against the Indian rupee.