Do you know? New bill introduced to transform Indian overseas employment

What’s the new bill?

The Union government is preparing to introduce the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, in Parliament. This new law will replace the outdated Emigration Act of 1983, creating a modern system to ensure safe, legal, and organised overseas employment for Indian citizens.

Why is it needed?

With rising concerns about irregular emigration and increasing deportations, especially from the US, the bill aims to address these challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the 1983 Act “outdated” in March, saying, “Times have changed, and our vistas have expanded.” He emphasised the need to promote legal migration and stop illegal channels due to risks of exploitation and national security concerns.

Key features of the bill

- Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council: Led by the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, this council will include up to 10 members from ministries like Skill Development and Labour.

It will:

a) Maintain a registry of emigrants, placement agencies, and foreign employers.

b) Study global labour markets.

c) Develop policies for migrant welfare and reintegration.

- Director General and Officers: A Director General of Overseas Mobility (DGOM) and Regional Officers will oversee the bill’s implementation and set up Mobility Resource Centres in India and abroad.

- Integrated Information System: This system will collect data to improve policy planning.

- Regulation of Agencies: The government will accredit placement agencies, set rules, and impose fines up to Rs 20 lakh for violations.

- Fighting Human Trafficking: The council will create international agreements, awareness campaigns, and safe migration pathways.

Support for Indian workers

The bill will manage welfare funds, promote recognition of Indian qualifications abroad, and ensure universal insurance for workers. It aligns with the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) initiative, which boosts the global competitiveness of Indian workers through skill development and international job placements.