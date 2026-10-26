Want to Work in Cybersecurity? Why learning Ethical Hacking alone may not be enough

The growing interest in cybersecurity has made ethical hacking a popular career choice among students. Short-term courses, certification programmes and online tutorials often introduce cybersecurity through penetration testing and hacking tools.

However, ethical hacking represents only one part of a much larger field.

Cybersecurity involves protecting computer systems, networks, applications and data from unauthorised access, attacks and other security threats. Professionals working in this field may be responsible for detecting suspicious activity, investigating incidents, securing cloud infrastructure or assessing organisational risks.

For students considering cybersecurity as a career, understanding these different roles is as important as learning technical tools.