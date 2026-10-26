Want to Work in Cybersecurity? Why learning Ethical Hacking alone may not be enough

The growing interest in cybersecurity has made ethical hacking a popular career choice among students. Short-term courses, certification programmes and online tutorials often introduce cybersecurity through penetration testing and hacking tools.
However, ethical hacking represents only one part of a much larger field.
Cybersecurity involves protecting computer systems, networks, applications and data from unauthorised access, attacks and other security threats. Professionals working in this field may be responsible for detecting suspicious activity, investigating incidents, securing cloud infrastructure or assessing organisational risks.
For students considering cybersecurity as a career, understanding these different roles is as important as learning technical tools.
A recent study by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and SANS Institute highlights the gap between cybersecurity training and industry requirements.
According to the Indian Cyber Security Skilling Landscape Report 2025–26, 73 per cent of surveyed enterprises reported limited availability of skilled cybersecurity candidates. Another 63 per cent identified inadequate hands-on skills among job applicants.
The report also found that 58 per cent of enterprises faced difficulties finding professionals who could work across cloud, application and identity security systems.
These findings suggest that completing a certification course may not be sufficient unless students can apply their knowledge to practical problems.
Cybersecurity includes several areas of specialisation:
Security Operations Centre (SOC) analyst: Monitors security alerts, investigates suspicious activity and helps identify potential threats.
Cloud security specialist: Works on securing cloud infrastructure, access controls and configurations.
Digital forensics analyst: Examines digital evidence following security incidents or suspected cybercrime.
Incident response professional: Investigates cyberattacks, identifies their impact and supports recovery.
Application security professional: Identifies security weaknesses in software and works with development teams to address them.
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) professional: Assesses cybersecurity risks, organisational policies and compliance requirements.
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology's NICE Framework also identifies cybersecurity work across governance, development, operations, defence and investigation, demonstrating that the field extends well beyond penetration testing.
Students interested in cybersecurity should first build a foundation in computer networks, operating systems, programming and information security.
Knowledge of Linux, networking protocols and basic scripting can help students understand how systems operate and where vulnerabilities may arise.
Practical experience is equally important. Students can work with authorised cybersecurity laboratories, simulated networks, capture-the-flag exercises and supervised projects to develop their problem-solving abilities.
The importance of broader skills is reflected in ISC2's research on India's cybersecurity workforce. Its findings identify artificial intelligence, cloud security, application security, security analysis and risk management among the areas where organisations report skills needs.
A computer science or information technology degree can provide a useful foundation, but cybersecurity career routes are not necessarily limited to these qualifications.
Students from electronics, mathematics and other disciplines may also develop relevant skills through additional technical training and practical experience.
However, eligibility varies across employers and roles. Positions involving security engineering, incident response or advanced technical analysis may require stronger computing knowledge.
For students interested in policy, auditing or risk management, communication, documentation and analytical skills are also relevant.
Before choosing a programme, students should examine whether it covers fundamental concepts, practical laboratory work and a clearly defined area of specialisation.
They should also distinguish between a course completion certificate and an industry-recognised professional certification. Neither automatically guarantees employment.
Ethical hacking remains an important cybersecurity specialisation. But students planning a long-term career need to understand how different security functions work together.
Learning to identify a vulnerability is useful. Understanding how to prevent attacks, detect incidents and protect an organisation's systems is equally important.