The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the Class 9 curriculum for the 2026–27 academic session. The revision excludes Individuals in Society and the Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules from the curriculum for the current Class 9 batch. Environmental Education will also not be part of their Class 10 curriculum in 2027–28. While the changes are intended to align the curriculum with its implementation schedule, announcing revisions after the academic year has begun raises questions about how schools can adjust their plans, how teachers can reorganise lessons and, most importantly, what students are expected to learn by the end of the year.
While the CBSE’s decision to revise aligns with the implementation schedule, its timing could still disrupt school planning and student learning. Arijit Ghosh, vice president of academics at Seth MR Jaipuria Schools, said schools begin preparing for the academic year well in advance, making clarity and timely communication important when changes are announced.
"By the time a school year begins, a great deal of planning has already gone into deciding what will be taught, who will teach it, and how students' progress will be assessed. Even a small change can mean revisiting several of these decisions," he said.
However, he added that schools could adapt if teachers received the necessary clarity and support. "Schools can adapt to change; what matters is that teachers have the clarity and support to do it well."
Saurabh Sehgal, principal of Sapphire International School, said schools generally finalise their annual plans, including teacher allocation, timetables and period-wise schedules, before the new session begins.
According to Sehgal, changes during the session leave little room for schools to adjust without affecting classroom teaching. He believes that if a curriculum is not ready for implementation, it is better to defer its introduction to the next academic cycle.
The success of a new subject or revised curriculum depends largely on whether teachers are prepared to handle it. Providing a syllabus or textbook alone may not be enough because teachers primarily need to adopt new methods of teaching. Ghosh said teachers need practical guidance on what they are expected to teach and how students should demonstrate their learning.
"When a new subject is introduced, the first question a teacher will ask is, 'How do I teach this well?' A syllabus alone cannot answer that. Teachers need to see what good lessons could look like, how students should progress and what they will be expected to demonstrate," Ghosh said.
He suggested that Boards provide sample lessons, practical workshops and continued guidance before introducing a new subject. This would help teachers prepare rather than having to work out the teaching methods while the academic year is in progress.
For Sehgal, preparation should begin well before a subject becomes compulsory. He recommends allowing two academic years, with the first devoted to piloting and the second to wider adoption. This would give schools time to train teachers, adjust timetables and understand how students respond to the subject.
He also stressed the need to involve schools in the decision-making process. A pilot involving different types of schools can help identify practical difficulties before a curriculum is introduced across the system.
Keeping students at the centre…
Curriculum changes should not leave students uncertain about what they are expected to study or how their learning will be assessed. Schools need clear instructions on whether the revised requirements affect internal assessments, examinations or the time already allocated to a subject. Parents, too, should be informed so that they are not left relying on unofficial information.
Sehgal said students should not be disadvantaged by decisions made after the academic year has started. "A Board that tests before it launches, and never applies a decision with retrospective effect, protects students," he said, emphasising the need for proper testing and clear transition arrangements.
At the same time, curriculum reform remains important as education responds to changing needs. Ghosh said AI and computational thinking in CBSE’s class 9 need not always be introduced as separate subjects or through additional examinations.
"A student who questions whether an AI-generated answer is reliable is already learning something important. Similarly, breaking a difficult problem into smaller steps is computational thinking, even without a computer," he said.
He suggested that schools could build these skills into existing subjects and introduce specialised learning gradually, without adding unnecessary pressure on students or teachers.
Ultimately, curriculum changes must be judged by what students learn from them. Clear communication, teacher preparation and enough time for schools to adjust can help ensure that reforms reach the classroom without disrupting the learning process. A curriculum may set the direction, but its success depends on how well schools and teachers are equipped to put it into practice.