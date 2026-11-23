According to Sehgal, changes during the session leave little room for schools to adjust without affecting classroom teaching. He believes that if a curriculum is not ready for implementation, it is better to defer its introduction to the next academic cycle.

The success of a new subject or revised curriculum depends largely on whether teachers are prepared to handle it. Providing a syllabus or textbook alone may not be enough because teachers primarily need to adopt new methods of teaching. Ghosh said teachers need practical guidance on what they are expected to teach and how students should demonstrate their learning.

"When a new subject is introduced, the first question a teacher will ask is, 'How do I teach this well?' A syllabus alone cannot answer that. Teachers need to see what good lessons could look like, how students should progress and what they will be expected to demonstrate," Ghosh said.

He suggested that Boards provide sample lessons, practical workshops and continued guidance before introducing a new subject. This would help teachers prepare rather than having to work out the teaching methods while the academic year is in progress.

For Sehgal, preparation should begin well before a subject becomes compulsory. He recommends allowing two academic years, with the first devoted to piloting and the second to wider adoption. This would give schools time to train teachers, adjust timetables and understand how students respond to the subject.

He also stressed the need to involve schools in the decision-making process. A pilot involving different types of schools can help identify practical difficulties before a curriculum is introduced across the system.