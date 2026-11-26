Every year, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day in India to mark the adoption of the country's Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The day is also known as Samvidhan Divas and offers an opportunity for students and citizens to understand the principles on which the country is governed.
But why do we celebrate it on November 26 when Republic Day is observed on January 26?
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of discussions and debates. However, it came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic. The date was chosen to honour the declaration of Purna Swaraj, or complete independence, made by the Indian National Congress in 1930.
November 26 was officially declared Constitution Day in 2015 by the Union government to mark the 125th birth anniversary year of Dr B R Ambedkar, who chaired the Constitution's Drafting Committee. He is widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
Why is Constitution Day important?
The Constitution lays down how the country is governed and defines the powers and responsibilities of its institutions. It also guarantees fundamental rights to citizens, including the right to equality, freedom of expression and freedom of religion.
It sets out important principles such as justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Along with rights, it also reminds citizens of their fundamental duties towards the country and society.
For students, Constitution Day is an opportunity to learn about democracy, understand their rights and recognise their responsibilities as citizens. Schools, colleges and educational institutions mark the day through activities such as reading the Preamble, discussions, quizzes and awareness programmes.
The day is not just about remembering a historic event. It is also a reminder that the Constitution's values need to be upheld in everyday life.