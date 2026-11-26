Why is Constitution Day important?

The Constitution lays down how the country is governed and defines the powers and responsibilities of its institutions. It also guarantees fundamental rights to citizens, including the right to equality, freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

It sets out important principles such as justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Along with rights, it also reminds citizens of their fundamental duties towards the country and society.

For students, Constitution Day is an opportunity to learn about democracy, understand their rights and recognise their responsibilities as citizens. Schools, colleges and educational institutions mark the day through activities such as reading the Preamble, discussions, quizzes and awareness programmes.

The day is not just about remembering a historic event. It is also a reminder that the Constitution's values need to be upheld in everyday life.