From Storybooks to Screens: Are children missing the world beyond the swipe?

There was a time when the school bell marked the beginning of another adventure. Children returned home, hurried through their homework and rushed outside to meet their friends. Cricket matches continued until sunset, summer holidays meant visiting grandparents, and bedtime stories were often narrated rather than played on a screen.

For many Indians who grew up in the 1990s, childhood was shaped by these everyday experiences. Entertainment was not always readily available. A cricket bat, a few friends or an afternoon spent exploring the neighbourhood was enough to keep children occupied for hours.

Today, smartphones and tablets have become familiar companions from an early age. Children can watch educational videos, learn new languages and access information that previous generations could only find in books or classrooms. Technology has opened up opportunities, but its growing presence has also changed how children spend their free time.

As the country observes Children's Day on November 14, parents who grew up before the smartphone era are reflecting on some of the experiences they wish their children could enjoy.

Childhood memories that parents want to pass on

For Kalyani R from Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays were associated with village life, green fields and outdoor games. Those experiences remain among her fondest childhood memories, although she acknowledges that modern parenting comes with different demands.

“Growing up, summer holidays meant visiting villages, spending time amid green fields and enjoying outdoor games. Those were some of the most memorable experiences of my childhood. Today, as parents, we are so occupied with work and trying to provide the best possible life for our children that some of these simple experiences are taking a back seat,” she said.

Raghu from Guntur remembers a childhood that had its share of screen entertainment, but one that also revolved around friends and outdoor activities.

“Living without mobile phones is definitely difficult these days. But when I was a child, Sunday cricket matches with friends and watching Cartoon Network after school were among the things I looked forward to the most. I feel children today are growing up with a different set of experiences, and some of those simple joys are gradually disappearing,” he said.

For Sravanthi from Vijayawada, the memories are more personal. She recalls learning songs and rhymes from her grandmother, an experience that involved both learning and spending time together.

“I still remember singing songs and rhymes that my grandmother taught me. It was not just about learning something new; those moments were also about spending time together. I feel children today may not be getting as many opportunities to experience those personal interactions, especially when so much entertainment is available on mobile phones,” she said.

Their recollections point to something that is easily overlooked in conversations about screen time. The concern is not always about children using technology, but about the activities and family interactions that may receive less attention as a result.

From bedtime stories to digital entertainment

Storytelling was once part of the daily routine in many households. Grandparents narrated folk tales, parents read aloud from books, and children imagined the characters and places being described. A familiar story could lead to questions, conversations or another story altogether.

Today, animated videos, audiobooks and interactive applications offer children an extensive collection of stories. These resources can support language learning and introduce children to subjects beyond their immediate surroundings.

Yet there is a difference between watching a story and sharing one with a family member.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasised the importance of reading together during childhood, particularly for language development and parent-child relationships. When adults read aloud, children have opportunities to ask questions, discuss characters and connect the story with their own experiences.

Digital resources can complement these interactions, but they need not replace them.

The changing place of outdoor play

For children growing up in the 1990s, games such as cricket, kabaddi, kho-kho, marbles and hide-and-seek were common ways to spend an evening. Many of these activities required little equipment or preparation.

Children made their own rules, argued over decisions and settled disagreements before returning to the game. Such experiences helped them learn cooperation, patience and how to deal with winning and losing.

Today, digital games provide opportunities for entertainment, creativity and problem-solving. However, they cannot fully substitute for physical activity or face-to-face interaction.

Outdoor play supports physical fitness, coordination and social development. It also gives children opportunities to explore their surroundings without every activity being planned or supervised.

Access to playgrounds is another concern. In crowded urban neighbourhoods, limited open spaces, traffic and safety considerations can make outdoor activities difficult. Parents may consequently find digital entertainment a more convenient option, particularly when balancing work and family responsibilities.

Screen time and children's health

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets has also brought attention to children's eyesight, sleep and physical activity.

Prolonged screen use can contribute to digital eye strain, causing symptoms such as dry eyes, headaches and temporary blurred vision. Research has also found associations between screen use and myopia, although genetics, prolonged near work and limited outdoor activity are among the other factors involved.

Ordinary use of mobile or tablet screens has not been established as a direct cause of retinal damage.

The World Health Organisation recommends that young children have adequate sleep, regular physical activity and opportunities for interactive play. It also encourages activities such as reading and storytelling with caregivers.

These recommendations highlight the need to consider what children may be missing when substantial portions of their free time are spent on digital devices.

Learning about the world is not the same as experiencing it

Technology has made information remarkably accessible. A child can watch how a seed germinates, learn about wildlife through documentaries or explore historical monuments through virtual tours.

For students with limited access to books, museums and other educational resources, such opportunities can be particularly valuable.

But watching a plant grow in a video is different from planting a seed, watering it and checking its progress each morning. Learning about birds online is different from observing them in the neighbourhood. These experiences introduce children to the unpredictable, practical aspects of learning.

Schools and parents can encourage both forms of exploration. A science video could lead to a simple experiment at home, while a story about nature could inspire a visit to a nearby park.

Finding room for childhood beyond screens

It would be unfair to romanticise the 1990s or assume that children today have stopped reading, playing or spending time with their families. Earlier generations had their own limitations, while today's children benefit from educational opportunities that were once difficult to imagine.

Parents are also raising children under different circumstances. Long working hours, academic expectations, changing neighbourhoods and concerns about safety influence how families organise their time.

Nevertheless, the memories shared by Kalyani, Raghu and Sravanthi offer a reminder that some of childhood's most meaningful experiences require little money or elaborate planning.

An evening cricket match, a story narrated by a grandparent, a visit to the village or simply spending time outdoors can create memories that stay with children long after they grow up.

Technology will remain part of their lives, and rightly so. The challenge for parents and educators is to make sure it does not occupy all the space that once belonged to play, conversation and discovery.

This Children's Day, perhaps the question is not whether children today have a better childhood than those who grew up in the 1990s. It is whether they are getting enough opportunities to make memories of their own, away from their screens.