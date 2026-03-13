CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2026: Last-minute tips to score better

CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2026: Last-minute preparation tips

The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam consists of two parts - Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. The written examination carries 80 marks, and students must answer 34 questions. In the last leg of preparation, students must revise the important chapters first.

Meghali Arora, Economics faculty from Satya school, said, "Students must utilize reading time effectively to analyze and make your choices. It is also suggested to write formula in numerical questions and focus on presentation for clarity and neatness. If time allows underline key words to emphasize important concepts."

How to deal with MCQs in CBSE 12th Economics paper?

Use the Process of Elimination while attempting MCQs.

Assess the Relationship between the Assertion and the Reason by understanding each Statement and evaluating the Truth of each statement.

In one-marker questions, write both the option and the statement for clarity.

How to attempt 3, 4 and 6 marker questions?