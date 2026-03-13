CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2026: Last-minute tips to score better

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12 Economics exam for the academic session 2025-26. The written exam will be held on March 18, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Economics (subject code: 030) exam will be conducted from 10:30 pm to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country and abroad.
With less than a week left for the exam, students must be strong with basics to score well. One should also organise their revision based on the marking scheme and weightage of chapters. Let's explore CBSE 12th Economics last-minute preparation tips.
CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 Economics sample paper 2026 pdf
It is always better to kick-start the final preparation with the CBSE 12th Economics sample paper to get familair with the exam pattern and weightage. One can also do the revision based on the marking scheme.
CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2026: Last-minute preparation tips
The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam consists of two parts - Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. The written examination carries 80 marks, and students must answer 34 questions. In the last leg of preparation, students must revise the important chapters first.
Meghali Arora, Economics faculty from Satya school, said, "Students must utilize reading time effectively to analyze and make your choices. It is also suggested to write formula in numerical questions and focus on presentation for clarity and neatness. If time allows underline key words to emphasize important concepts."
How to deal with MCQs in CBSE 12th Economics paper?
Use the Process of Elimination while attempting MCQs.
Assess the Relationship between the Assertion and the Reason by understanding each Statement and evaluating the Truth of each statement.
In one-marker questions, write both the option and the statement for clarity.
How to attempt 3, 4 and 6 marker questions?
· In statement-based questions, start by clearly stating whether you agree or disagree with the given statement.
· Follow this by providing relevant arguments and supporting points to justify your position.
· Conclude your response by summarizing your stance and reinforcing the key points made.
· For case-based questions, read the question first, then identify the relevant answers from the case study.
· Focus on Key Terminologies.
· Focus on presentation for better clarity.