Can stricter laws stop paper leaks? The bigger problem lies elsewhere

Regulations and technology alone can hardly help with a problem that exists in the sphere of governance and institutional culture. "To avoid leaks of documents, it is crucial to achieve better cooperation between the examination boards, educational institutions, tech companies and law enforcement agencies," Manish said.

Open and transparent communication with the applicants during periods of uncertainty is also very important. Late and inconsistent updates are likely to lead to confusion among the applicants who do not have anything to do with the system’s dysfunction. Clear crisis management strategies have to be created for all the institutions and must ensure prompt communication, rescheduling of exams, and investigation of all irregularities.

At the same time, more attention should be paid to digitisation of the process of examination, management of the candidates, and document verification. Data-based technologies have the potential to improve monitoring, streamline compliance, and generate processes that are secure, thus minimizing chances of malpractice.

The future objective should be to create ecosystems of examinations that incorporate security, efficiency, and accountability as part of the routine process rather than responding to crises. Just as important, the creation of a culture of ethics is key. Through consistent integrity training, stringent compliance practices, and clear roles of all stakeholders, it is possible to foster an ecosystem where integrity of examinations is everybody’s concern.

Establishing credibility of the exam processes will call for much more than simply introducing stringent laws and punishments. Any form of sustainable reform is contingent upon developing secure systems, adopting technology in an appropriate manner, increasing accountability of institutions, and embracing transparency as the key to any effective exam management. Students need an examination system where knowledge is the foundation and no credibility issues can arise at any point in time. Through the prevention-based approach adopted by India, the country is well positioned to develop an exam process that not only protects the integrity of the exam process but also the hopes of millions of aspiring students.