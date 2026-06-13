Can better-trained invigilators prevent exam lapses? Inside NTA’s ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ initiative

Inside Pariksha Karmayogi's four-module programme

· Module 1: Introduces the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity.

· Module 2: Covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

· Module 3: Addresses examination-day operations, organised into four stages: before the examination, at the beginning of the examination, during the examination, and after the examination.

· Module 4: Provides a Quick Reference Guide, offering a concise recap of key instructions and responsibilities.

A push towards standardised exam management

The NTA aims to reduce lapeses through this programme by focusing on the self-paced learning and assessment-based certification for examination personnel across the country. It will enhance procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres. The Agency also beleives that well-trained examination personnel are critical to the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations.

Can NTA regain credibility?

With Pariksha Karmayogi, the NTA wants to establish uniform standards of examination administration across the country and reinforces NTA’s commitment to excellence and integrity in the conduct of its examinations.

The initiative sounds satisfactory because NTA to focus on technology-driven capacity building and to strengthen the examination ecosystem through trained and certified manpower. However, the trust on NTA doesn't depend on how much effort it has taken to enhance the system, but how it mitigates, in fact, avoids mismanagement, including paper leaks. The programme signals reform, but its impact will depend on execution. Let's hope for the best.