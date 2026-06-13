Can better-trained invigilators prevent exam lapses? Inside NTA’s ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ initiative

Amid increasing scrutiny regarding the conduct of entrance examinations in recent years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to monitor every aspect—ranging from question paper leaks to complaints about irregularities at exam centers. It has launched ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’, a dedicated capacity-building programme designed to support examination officials in training, readiness, and operational excellence.
What is Pariksha Karmayogi?
The NTA has launched Pariksha Karmayogi, a capacity-building programme for examination officials on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation for NTA examinations. This programme was not just designed to strenghten the capacity of examination functionaries but also to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.
"The course is intended for examination functionaries, in particular Centre Superintendents and Invigilators, who are involved in the conduct of NTA examinations, including NEET (UG)," NTA said on its official X handle.
Inside Pariksha Karmayogi's four-module programme
· Module 1: Introduces the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity.
· Module 2: Covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
· Module 3: Addresses examination-day operations, organised into four stages: before the examination, at the beginning of the examination, during the examination, and after the examination.
· Module 4: Provides a Quick Reference Guide, offering a concise recap of key instructions and responsibilities.
A push towards standardised exam management
The NTA aims to reduce lapeses through this programme by focusing on the self-paced learning and assessment-based certification for examination personnel across the country. It will enhance procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres. The Agency also beleives that well-trained examination personnel are critical to the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations.
Can NTA regain credibility?
With Pariksha Karmayogi, the NTA wants to establish uniform standards of examination administration across the country and reinforces NTA’s commitment to excellence and integrity in the conduct of its examinations.
The initiative sounds satisfactory because NTA to focus on technology-driven capacity building and to strengthen the examination ecosystem through trained and certified manpower. However, the trust on NTA doesn't depend on how much effort it has taken to enhance the system, but how it mitigates, in fact, avoids mismanagement, including paper leaks. The programme signals reform, but its impact will depend on execution. Let's hope for the best.