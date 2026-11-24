Before every practice test, an educator asks her students to put down their pens and papers and take five slow breaths. The exercise initially seemed unusual to the students. But a week later, one of them told her how the habit had helped him during an examination.

As he began reading the question paper, his heart started racing. He remembered the breathing exercise, paused and took five breaths. His thoughts settled, and he was able to begin writing his answers with a steady hand.

The incident, shared by Dr Aditi Misra, Director of Delhi Public School, Gurugram, highlights an aspect of examination preparation that often receives less attention than revision and mock tests: helping students remain calm under pressure.

With board examinations approaching, students are expected to put their preparation to the test. However, the ability to manage nervousness, think clearly and approach difficult questions with confidence is also something they need to develop.

"Composure is a skill, and like any other skill, it can be achieved by gentle and consistent practice," Misra said.