Before every practice test, an educator asks her students to put down their pens and papers and take five slow breaths. The exercise initially seemed unusual to the students. But a week later, one of them told her how the habit had helped him during an examination.
As he began reading the question paper, his heart started racing. He remembered the breathing exercise, paused and took five breaths. His thoughts settled, and he was able to begin writing his answers with a steady hand.
The incident, shared by Dr Aditi Misra, Director of Delhi Public School, Gurugram, highlights an aspect of examination preparation that often receives less attention than revision and mock tests: helping students remain calm under pressure.
With board examinations approaching, students are expected to put their preparation to the test. However, the ability to manage nervousness, think clearly and approach difficult questions with confidence is also something they need to develop.
"Composure is a skill, and like any other skill, it can be achieved by gentle and consistent practice," Misra said.
Preparing for exams without losing the joy of learning
The months before board examinations can bring several emotions. Students may feel confident about topics they have understood, anxious about difficult chapters and determined to perform well. After years of preparation, they naturally want their efforts to reflect in their results.
A practical way to approach this period is to break the syllabus into smaller, manageable tasks. Students can prepare a timetable, identify subjects or topics that need more attention and set aside time for regular practice. Solving question papers can help them understand the examination pattern and identify areas where they need improvement.
However, preparation should not become a routine of completing tasks without understanding what has been learnt. Students have different learning needs. While some may benefit from solving practice papers, others may understand a difficult concept better through a discussion with their teacher.
Regular feedback is important in both cases. It helps students recognise their progress, understand their mistakes and decide what needs more attention.
"They deserve to take their preparation seriously while enjoying the process of learning," Misra says, emphasising the need to approach examinations with the right perspective.
She also points out that examination results are only one measure of a student's abilities. Curiosity, creative thinking, communication and the ability to work with others are strengths that may not always be reflected in a written paper. Recognising these abilities does not take away from the importance of academic performance. Instead, it helps students develop a wider understanding of their own potential.
The role of teachers during the examination months
Teachers play an important role in helping students navigate the final stages of preparation. Their familiarity with individual students allows them to recognise when someone needs another explanation, additional practice or simply encouragement to regain confidence.
A large syllabus can appear overwhelming, particularly when several subjects need attention at the same time. Teachers can help by dividing it into smaller targets and guiding students through them. Addressing doubts in the classroom and encouraging students to ask questions can also prevent learning gaps from becoming a source of anxiety closer to the examinations.
A classroom where students feel comfortable discussing their difficulties can make a difference to how they approach preparation. Instead of being afraid of making mistakes, they begin to see them as part of the learning process.
This also allows teachers to acknowledge the progress students have already made, rather than focusing only on the portions that remain unfinished.
Why support at home matters
Preparation does not end when students leave school. The atmosphere at home can influence how they respond to examination pressure.
A balanced routine that includes adequate sleep, nutritious food, physical activity and time for recreation can help students remain alert and maintain their energy. Families also need to make space for conversations about the difficulties children may be facing.
Parents can support their children by acknowledging their efforts, listening to their concerns and offering encouragement. Constant comparisons with other students or repeated reminders about marks can add to the pressure.
A child who knows that their hard work is valued at home is more likely to approach examinations with confidence. The aim is to provide support without making the examination result the only measure of success.
Making student wellbeing part of school life
Support during board examinations is most effective when it is part of a school's everyday approach to education. Students need opportunities to discuss their concerns and learn how to deal with difficult situations well before examination season begins.
"Education becomes truly relevant when it helps to achieve academic success in conjunction with emotional development," Misra said.
Schools can build this support through counsellors, special educators, therapists and career counsellors who can respond to the different needs of students. Group discussions, classroom interactions and counselling sessions can give children a safe space to express their thoughts and learn from one another.
Peer support can also contribute to a positive school environment. Senior students who receive peer leadership training can help facilitate discussions on subjects such as internet safety, media literacy, decision-making and relationships. Group assignments and classroom activities can encourage empathy, teamwork and leadership.
An inclusive school environment that recognises different abilities and learning needs is equally important. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO's Health-Promoting Schools framework offers a whole-school approach to wellbeing. It looks at areas such as school policies, leadership, curriculum, the social and emotional environment, health services and partnerships with families and communities.
Such efforts help make wellbeing a regular part of school life rather than something addressed only when students face difficulties.
Beyond the examination paper
Board examinations are an important milestone in a student's academic journey, but the preparation leading up to them can teach lessons that extend beyond marks. Learning to organise time, seek help, deal with mistakes and remain calm under pressure are abilities students can carry into other stages of life.
Teachers and parents can encourage children to set goals and work towards them while recognising the progress they make along the way.
As Misra points out, "The aim is to help children carry the habits and self-awareness they gain into every stage of life."
With guidance from teachers, encouragement at home and a school environment that values emotional wellbeing, students can approach board examinations with a clearer mind and greater confidence.
The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone. The opinions and facts in this article do not represent the stand of Edexlive