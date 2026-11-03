Beyond Authors and Titles: Is UGC NET English testing deeper literary knowledge?

For many UGC NET English aspirants, preparation begins with memorising authors, their major works, publication years and literary movements. While these details remain important, recent question papers show that candidates must also connect information across literary periods, texts and critical traditions.

An examination of English Paper II questions from 2024 to early 2026 reveals how familiar topics are tested in different ways. Some questions require factual recall, while others demand knowledge of publication sequences, historical developments and individual literary works.

In a 2024 paper, candidates were asked to arrange Agatha Christie's detective novels in publication order. Another question involved the chronology of Shakespeare's plays.

The January 2025 examination extended this approach to literary criticism. One question required candidates to arrange works such as Orientalism, The Dialogic Imagination, Discourse on Colonialism and Nation and Narration chronologically. Another tested which works of R.K. Narayan appeared after Indian Independence.

Similarly, the June 2025 paper asked candidates to arrange Indian English novels, including The Serpent and the Rope, Two Leaves and a Bud and Waiting for the Mahatma, in chronological order. It also tested developments concerning English education in India and the association of critical concepts with thinkers such as Jacques Derrida and Bertolt Brecht.

The January 2026 paper included questions requiring candidates to identify a Shakespeare play from a passage, recognise details of Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party and distinguish works belonging to Samuel Beckett's novel trilogy.

Aravind M, who has qualified UGC NET six times and TNSET, believes the examination's coverage has evolved considerably.

"Since 2019, the UGC NET English Literature exam has shifted weightage towards British Literature chronology, Literary Theory, Research Methodology and Cultural Studies. Recently, the focus has expanded to Linguistics, English Language Teaching, Indian Writing, and critical perspectives such as Disability and Queer Studies," he said.

He also views the examination as an opportunity for aspirants to develop intellectual discipline and greater self-awareness during their academic journey.

However, S Saisushma, a Junior Research Fellow in the Department of English at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, who has qualified UGC NET four times, questions whether the examination sufficiently assesses the knowledge required for higher education teaching.

"The paper tests the memory of students by asking questions on authors, titles and chronology," she said, arguing that such questions alone cannot determine a candidate's readiness for assistant professorship.

"Memory is important, but conceptual questions should not be sidelined. The examination should be a combination of all the factors required for declaring a candidate eligible for assistant professorship," she added.

The previous papers do not establish that chronology questions have increased over time. However, they illustrate the range of factual and textual knowledge candidates are expected to possess.

The larger question is whether remembering literary information is being balanced with the ability to interpret and critically engage with it. For an examination determining eligibility for teaching in higher education, that distinction deserves attention.