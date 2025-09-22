Study finds 46 pc of world's low-income regions continue living closer to coast

NEW DELHI: About 46 per cent of the world's low-income regions, especially in Africa and Asia may be forced to continue living in coastal areas or move closer to the coast, revealing a large gap in adapting to and addressing risks due to climate change, a study has suggested.

Looking at changes in night-time lights for 1992-2019, researchers from Sichuan University in China, Australia's Monash University and others, estimated that settlements retreated in 56 per cent of coastal subnational areas or administrative regions around the world, remained stable in 28 per cent and moved closer in 16 per cent.