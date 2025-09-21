How Dr Smruti Swain transformed struggle into strength in the operation theatre

In the hushed corridors of Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital, the ENT department hums with the rhythm of healing, and at its centre stands Dr Smruti Swain: surgeon, teacher, researcher, and a figure of remarkable resilience.

Her journey began in Berhampur, where she earned her MBBS, followed by an MS in ENT from Utkal University. Over the next two decades, she built a reputation as a precise surgeon and a meticulous academic.

Her research delved into the fragile chambers of the ear and sinuses, from rare tumours to the mysteries of sudden hearing loss — work that carried her name into respected journals and lecture halls.

She rose steadily, guiding generations of students, and today she heads the ENT department at Odisha’s most prestigious medical college. But the story of Dr Swain is not only one of professional ascent. In 2017, a severe health complication forced the amputation of her leg.

For many, it might have marked the end of a demanding surgical career. For her, it was an obstacle to be absorbed, not a barrier to define her. She returned to the operation theatre and the classroom with the same steadiness, proving that resilience can be as vital as skill in the practice of medicine.

She radiates a presence that is both instructive and inspiring. Students see not just a professor but an example of how science and determination can coexist with adversity; patients encounter not only a healer of bodies but a living testament that healing is also an act of courage.

After more than 25 years in medicine, Dr Smruti Swain's life is a reminder that the measure of a doctor is not taken in the absence of struggle, but in how one transforms it into strength.