Asia's 1st woman train driver set to call it a day after 36 years of service

Surekha Shankar Yadav, Asia's first woman locomotive pilot is set to retire on September 30 after 36 years of service.

Currently employed in the Central Railway's Mumbai division, Yadav holds the distinction of not only being the continent's first woman to operate a locomotive but also the first woman to operate goods trains, EMUs, and iconic services such as the Deccan Queen, the Pushpak Express, and, most recently, the Vande Bharat Express (Solapur-CSMT on 13 March 2024).

Hailing from Satara, a village in Maharashtra, she joined the railways on 13 February 1989 and has worked in various capacities shunting, goods, motorwoman, and more recently, mail and express trains.