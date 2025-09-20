Asia's 1st woman train driver set to call it a day after 36 years of service

Surekha Shankar Yadav, Asia's first woman locomotive pilot is set to retire on September 30 after 36 years of service.
Currently employed in the Central Railway's Mumbai division, Yadav holds the distinction of not only being the continent's first woman to operate a locomotive but also the first woman to operate goods trains, EMUs, and iconic services such as the Deccan Queen, the Pushpak Express, and, most recently, the Vande Bharat Express (Solapur-CSMT on 13 March 2024).
Hailing from Satara, a village in Maharashtra, she joined the railways on 13 February 1989 and has worked in various capacities shunting, goods, motorwoman, and more recently, mail and express trains.
Yadav's work and service have been recognised at nation-al and institutional levels. In 1998, she received the Jijau Puraskar, followed by the Women Achiever Award in 2001, the Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Award in 2002, the Lokmat Sakhi Manch Award in 2003-04, the Sahyadri Hirkani Award in 2004, the Prerna Puraskar in 2005, the Central Railway Woman Achiever Award in 2011, and the Railway GM Award in both 2011 and 2017.
"Over 36 years of service, Surekha Yadav has shattered stereotypes and paved the way for women in railway operations. From being the first woman assistant loco pilot to commanding India's prestigious trains like the Deccan Queen, Rajdhani Express, and Vande Bharat Express, she has consistently exemplified pro fessionalism, precision, and safety," ED (I&P) Dileep Kumar told TNIE.
He described Yadav's journey as "a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for more than 1,600 loco pilots across Indian Railways".
Kumar added, "Surekha Yadav's story is not just about driving trains, it's about driving change, breaking barriers, and proving that no dream is too distant."
The entire rail way fraternity regards her as a trail-blazer who broke barriers and inspired countless women. "Her journey will forever remain a symbol of women's empowerment in Indian Railways," Central Railway, her employer zone remarked in a post.