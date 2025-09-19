Breaking Barriers: Remembering India’s First Woman Engineer, Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha

CHENNAI: In a time when higher education for women in the country was rare and professional careers almost unthinkable, Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha etched her name into history as the India's first female engineer.

Born in 1919, Lalitha’s life was shaped by both tragedy and determination. Married as a teenager and widowed at just 18, she immense social pressure to conform to expectations.

Instead, encouraged by her father, Pappu Subba Rao, a professor at the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), she enrolled in engineering.