M. Visvesvaraya - Father of Modern Engineering in India

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (15 September 1861 – 14 April 1962) was an Indian civil engineer, statesman, and institution-builder whose work shaped modern South India and established him as one of the country’s most influential technocrats. Born in the village of Muddenahalli (now in Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka) into a Telugu-speaking family, Visvesvaraya showed academic promise from an early age. He completed school in Bangalore, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Madras, and a Diploma in Civil Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune (then under the University of Bombay), graduating with top honours.