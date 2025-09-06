Who was Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema?

Dhundiraj Govind Dadasaheb Phalke (April 30, 1870 - February 16, 1944) is remembered as the “Father of Indian Cinema” for pioneering India’s feature film tradition. Born in Trimbak near Nashik in the Bombay Presidency, he studied at Sir J J School of Art, Bombay, and later at Kala Bhavan, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, acquiring skills in drawing, photography, lithography, and stagecraft.

Early inspiration and first film

In April 1911, Phalke watched The Life of Christ in Bombay, which inspired him to depict Indian epics on screen. After studying film technique in London in 1912, he returned to found the Phalke Films Company. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra, premiered for select invitees on April 21, 1913, and opened to the public on May 3, 1913, at Coronation Cinematograph, Girgaon. Widely regarded as India’s first full-length feature, the film was a commercial success.

Legacy and later years

Phalke’s films such as Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918), and Kaliya Mardan (1919) popularised mythological cinema. Known for his hands-on approach, he wrote, directed, processed, and promoted his films while training future technicians. His only talkie, Gangavataran (1937), marked his final work.

Phalke retired in Nashik and passed away on February 16, 1944. In 1969, the Government of India instituted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the nation’s highest honour in cinema, to commemorate his legacy.