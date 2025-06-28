Trailblazers in business: Lessons from India’s women leaders

Women have been shaping history for centuries, but only in the last hundred years have their contributions begun to receive the recognition they deserve. In the last 25 years, especially, women have broken new ground in business and entrepreneurship, redefining what leadership looks like.

Yet despite this progress, women at the highest level of business remain a rare sight.

In India, women leaders have transformed sectors like biotech, fintech, textiles, and corporate management. What fuels their journey?

The power behind the progress; traits that show women business leaders' resilience and determination

They persist through failures, gender bias, funding challenges, and work-life pressures.

Resilience acts as the backbone of their entrepreneurial journey: helping them bounce back, pivot, and adapt.

As one businesswoman put it: “Resilience has proven to be the most essential trait… navigating and pivoting in response to changing circumstances is crucial.”

Here’s what we can all learn from them:

Reinvention has no age limit.

Constant learning is key: don’t wait to feel ready.

Lead with empathy; listen deeply.

See failure as fuel, not defeat.

Redefine success to include wellbeing and purpose.

Let go of obsessing over outcomes, trust the process.

Want to apply this to your own journey?

Create a learning agenda. Set a monthly learning goal, be it negotiation or data analytics.

Build a feedback loop with peers or customers.

Experiment with side projects to test ideas.

Define your personal values and success metrics.

Prioritise wellbeing with simple, consistent rituals.

These lessons are not just for women, they're for everyone.

Try them out, and you may just find yourself on a path to extraordinary leadership.