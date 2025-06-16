Pedagogy is the bane of our education system; can NEP save the day?

Global research in learning demonstrates that children and adults learn best when encouraged to be part of the learning process, rather than being reduced to passive listeners.

The dominant form of instruction in India's education system is instructor-led and didactic, with lectures primarily used as a method of instruction. The student is expected to listen and take notes. The teacher plays an active role, and the student plays a passive role. This is a hierarchical construct.

The lack of learning in schools has allowed private coaching classes to evolve as an unavoidable after-school option to re-teach the same subjects, one by one.

Every year, lakhs of students walk through them, fueling the industry’s annual revenues to upwards of Rs 24,000 crore — an estimate from a government-appointed committee in 2015. Its annual growth is in double digits, as aspirations outpace available seats.

In another dimension, contrast this with children from poor and marginalised backgrounds.

Professor Jude Henriques of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted a comparative study of children from municipal schools and those from affluent families attending elite schools in Mumbai. His research demonstrated that the poor students of the municipal schools had equal or higher IQs and were as sincere and committed to studies as any other child of a rich family. However, he found that 70% of poor children dropped out after Class 10.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 addresses some of these concerns.

Addressing pedagogy, the policy says it must “evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable”.

It must do everything to empower teachers and help them to do their job as effectively as possible.

The policy underlines that “education must build character and enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate, and caring, while at the same time preparing them for gainful, fulfilling employment”.

Students must be introduced to values like “quality, equity and integrity” right from elementary education levels, going up the ladder to higher education.

The real issues the NEP 2020 has recognised are: One is the pedagogy of instruction. Teachers will need to use more experiential learning techniques than just giving lectures.

Education must build character and competence, and offer students valuable lessons.