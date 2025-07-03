More than academic success: How student mentoring helps improve CGPAs, self-esteem, and motivation

Mentoring doesn’t necessarily mean only academic guidance; when it comes to higher education, it can be a game-changer. When done right, it transforms institutions, uplifts faculty, and empowers students in ways that go far beyond the classroom.

So, what exactly does student mentoring do?

Think of it as a two-way street where learning is reciprocal and growth is mutual. A well-structured mentoring programme can accelerate learning, build confidence, and even shape future leaders. The result? A more inclusive, supportive academic culture.

In fact, it has been observed that students with mentors tend to have 10–20 per cent higher Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). They transition smoothly into college life. And their career journeys? Way more streamlined.

Whether it’s choosing the right electives or applying for internships, mentorship gives them an edge.

Why is everyone talking about it? Because mentorship is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity.

From helping students connect with experienced faculty or industry professionals to guiding them through research, career choices, and personal development, mentorships are quickly becoming the backbone of academic success.

Psychological impact

But the benefits aren’t just academic. They’re deeply psychological, too. A mentoring relationship can be the safety net students didn’t know they needed.

Here’s how mentoring helps, beyond the books:

Confidence and self-esteem : Mentors offer validation. Their encouragement helps students believe in themselves, making them more willing to take on new challenges.

Less stress and anxiety: Having someone to talk to makes the academic pressure easier to handle.

Better emotional regulation: Mentors model how to deal with setbacks, frustration, and conflict.

More motivation and resilience: Students are inspired to stay focused and bounce back from failure after hearing how mentors overcame similar obstacles.

Sense of belonging: Mentorship fosters a sense of community. Students feel less alone, more connected.

Identity development: Through honest and reflective conversations, students explore their values, interests, and long-term goals, helping them understand who they are and where they’re headed.

The bottom line is that the impact of mentorship may not always be immediate, but over time, it plays a meaningful role in shaping students’ academic journeys, personal growth, and overall college experience.