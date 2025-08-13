The 80/20 rule of flourishing: How to maximise impact in business?

Named after economist Vilfredo Pareto, who observed that 20% of Italians owned 80% of the land in 1896, this pattern appears in many areas like business, wealth, and productivity. It highlights how outcomes are often unevenly distributed.
How the 80/20 rule applies to business
The 80/20 rule helps businesses focus on what matters most. Here are practical examples of how it works:
In business, the Pareto Principle helps identify where to focus resources for maximum impact.
Below are real-world applications with examples:
1. Sales and Revenue
Example: A retail chain finds 20% of its products drive 80% of sales.
Action: Prioritise marketing and inventory for these top products.
2. Customer Value
Example: A software firm sees 20% of clients generate 80% of subscription revenue.
Action: Offer premium service to high-value clients and streamline support for others.
3. Employee Productivity
Example: In a sales team, 20% of reps secure 80% of deals.
Action: Replicate top performers’ strategies and give them priority leads.
4. Quality Control
Example: A factory finds 20% of processes cause 80% of defects.
Action: Target those processes for improvements first.
5. Executive Time Management
Example: A CEO notices 20% of meetings lead to 80% of key decisions.
Action: Focus on high-impact meetings and delegate or reduce others.
6. Marketing Campaigns
Example: An e-commerce company finds that 20% of ad campaigns produce 80% of leads.
Action: Boost budget for effective campaigns and cut weaker ones.
7. Cost Reduction
Example: A logistics firm discovers that 20% of suppliers cause 80% of cost overruns.
Action: Renegotiate or replace those suppliers.
The 80/20 rule helps businesses zero in on the most impactful areas. By targeting the 20% that drives 80% of results, or problems, companies can use time, money, and energy more effectively.