The coveted US H1-B visa — Tracing the origins

When did the United States of America (USA) launch the H1-B visa. Let's find out

The US Congress created the H-1B programme in 1990. The law initially capped the number of H-1B visas issued per fiscal year at 65,000.

Since 2004, the number of new H-1B visas issued has been capped at 85,000 per year. Out of this chunk, 20,000 are reserved for foreign students with master’s degrees or higher qualifications from American universities.

Though granted for three years, these visas can be extended up to six years. Individuals can apply for an H-1B visa only if they have secured a job with a US-based sponsoring company or institution.

The US government also grants extensions for those already employed in the country.

How many are granted

As per the latest information available with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), some 3,86,000 H-1B applications were approved in 2023 (October 2022 - September 2023).

This includes nearly 1,19,000 new H-1B visas and approximately 2,67,000 extensions of existing visas. The total number of visas approved for 2023 is a decrease from over 4,74,000 in 2022.

The latest data revealed that approximately 72% of visas were issued to Indian nationals, followed by 12% to Chinese citizens.