Functions of RBI - Why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is central to the country’s economy

Why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is central to the country’s economy

As the custodian of currency, it issues, exchanges, and destroys currency notes, as well as puts coins in circulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely known as the lord of interest rates. But besides rate decisions, what’s less known is that the central bank wields unmatched influence on various aspects of finance and the economy in general. This, in turn, puts a premium on the Governor’s job, which has remained unparalleled since the RBI’s inception in 1935.

To date, the RBI has had 25 governors overseeing banking regulation and monetary policy, and on December 11, former revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra took over as its 26th Governor.

While formulating, implementing and monitoring monetary policy or anchoring headline inflation to the 4% target gets the spotlight, the central bank undertakes some other crucial functions such as regulating and supervising financial entities. As a forex manager, it facilitates external trade and payments, besides sustaining confidence in the value of the rupee and preserving the purchasing power of the currency.