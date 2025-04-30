Functions of RBI

Why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is central to the country’s economy

The current Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is Sanjay Malhotra. Let's find out more about this important institution

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has many functions and responsibilities. Let's look at a few of them

Forex and exchange rate

Exchange rate volatility pertains to the movement in the exchange rate over time. Volatile exchange rates make international trade and investment decisions difficult. While there have been several episodes of exchange rate volatility, the 1991 balance of payment and foreign exchange crisis was a watershed event that forced the RBI and the government to undertake market and regulatory reforms, including liberalisation and privatisation.

Given the bitter experience, containing foreign exchange rate volatility is one of the central bank’s primary responsibilities.

Another important aspect of the RBI’s intervention in the forex market is its impact on rupee liquidity conditions. If the RBI sells foreign currency, it receives rupees from market participants, and thus, the banking system's liquidity reduces to that extent. Similarly, when the RBI purchases foreign currency in the forex market, rupee liquidity goes up in the banking system.

To mitigate this impact of forex intervention on the rupee liquidity, RBI undertakes offsetting transactions via its liquidity management tools, which is otherwise known as ‘sterlisation’.