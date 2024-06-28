How Dr Gobind Rai Garg became one of the best Pharmacology educators in the country

After completing his Senior Residency at UCMS, Dr Garg, along with two colleagues, applied for Assistant Professorships. Despite the confidence of those around him, he faced an unexpected setback. “To my surprise and disappointment, both of my colleagues were selected, while I did not make the cut,” he reflects. “It was then that life chose a different path for me.”

Faced with this career setback, Dr Garg ventured into online teaching, becoming one of the pioneering educators in the country for MBBS. This move marked a return to his lifelong passion for teaching. “It was a blessing in disguise,” he notes, acknowledging how this detour led to a deeply fulfilling chapter in his career.

Today, Dr Garg teaches Pharmacology to millions of eager students through Cerebellum Academy.

“I’ve always believed that the harder you work, the luckier you become,” he shares. His story exemplifies how dedication and resilience can transform unexpected challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dr Garg balances his life by indulging in his favourite sport, cricket. However, he considers the overwhelming love and appreciation from his students as the most significant victory of his life. “The respect and gratitude from my students mean more to me than any title or position,” he emphasises.

Dr Garg’s journey is a powerful reminder that life’s unexpected detours often lead to the most rewarding destinations. His story inspires countless students and educators alike, showing that with determination, passion, and hard work, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Varuni Vats, Aditi Gawit and Siddhant Kashyap)