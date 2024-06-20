From hospital wards to India tour: The inspiring journey of Dr Aditya Sirsa who sang Chaand Baaliyan

Chaand Baaliyan, the song initially launched in 2020 gained traction in 2022, when it went viral on Instagram reels. It was that recognition which felt like a dream come true.

"What the universe has in store for you always supersedes what you plan for yourself," Dr Aditya Sirsa muses, reflecting on his extraordinary journey from a small town to becoming a celebrated doctor and musician.

Born in Punjab and raised in Haryana, Dr Sirsa's path to medicine seemed almost predestined, coming from a lineage of medical professionals. His academic pursuits led him to the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in New Delhi for his undergraduate (UG) studies and later to Lady Hardinge Medical College for his postgraduate (PG) specialisation in Pathology.

It was during his undergraduate days that Dr Sirsa's passion for music blossomed. He picked up a guitar and, in doing so, found a new dimension of self-expression and connection.

"Music just happened to me," he recalls, describing how he balanced his rigorous medical studies with his newfound love for music.

This balance continued throughout his postgraduate years, a period marked by the dual satisfaction of mastering medical diagnoses and indulging in musical creativity.

Here comes the song...

Among his compositions, one song that stands out is — Chaand Baaliyan.

Dr Sirsa recounts how this song, composed during one of his evening musical sessions, unexpectedly transformed his life. Initially released in 2020, the song didn’t gain significant traction until 2022, when it went viral on Instagram reels.

"It was surreal," he says, reminiscing about the flood of calls from music labels and the joy of seeing celebrities share his song. The recognition felt like a dream come true, an affirmation of his dual talents.

A pivotal moment in his musical journey came during a 2022 concert in Lucknow.

"The power of music hit me at its very core," he describes, eyes lighting up at the memory of thousands of fans singing along with him. The energy, the vibrations, the tuning, and the frequency of that night remain etched in his mind as one of his fondest memories.

Dettach to excel