UPSC Civil Services — a matter of perceptions

Possibly due to its Colonial origins and history, the Civil Services have been criticised as being an “elite” space. The “creme de la creme” image of Civil Servants and the respect they garner in society, which prevail even after independence, and a notoriously difficult selection process add to this perception.

“The position of a Civil Servant certainly has that aura to it. People consider Civil Servants to be a class above all,” says MG Devasahayam, a retired IAS officer from the 1968 batch and one of the senior-most retired Civil Servants in the country. He says that even after serving as the Secretary of a State Government, the people of his hometown address him as “Collector” as a sign of respect. “Out of lakhs of aspirants, barely a thousand clear all rounds of the Civil Service Examination. It is clear why Civil Service is considered an elite occupation,” he notes.

Attesting to this, Kasturi Panda, who cleared the Civil Services Exam in 2023 with an All India Rank of 67 and is currently undergoing training, says that the Civil Services are associated with power, prestige, and influence. “The administrative cadre often interacts with influential stakeholders, including political leaders, bureaucrats, business magnates, and international counterparts, further enhancing the perception of elitism,” she adds.

However, many civil servants opine that this is not the reality at all.

The power, perks and privileges that Civil Servants enjoy are just a small part of the picture, says Manuj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited. “The perks are not always present and depend on where one is posted. People just fixate on the perks,” he adds. According to him, most Civil Servants, even senior officers, come from modest backgrounds and lead humble lives. “What matters, at the end of the day, is your work,” he says.

Former IPS Officer JD Lakshmi Narayana believes that a Civil Servant must be elite in their service, not their attitude. “Some Civil Servants try to keep the Civil Services as an elite space to protect their own importance, but this is absolutely wrong,” he says.

Furthermore, Kasturi Panda notes that new efforts to make the Civil Services more inclusive and diverse in terms of entry and career progression are challenging the notion of elitism.