UPSC Civil Services — a matter of perceptions

It is neither news nor an understatement that the Civil Services in India garner much respect, clout and admiration from every section of the society, the recent Puja Khedkar case aside.
In this regard, there also come a plethora of misconceptions and preconceived notions about the nature of Civil Services and the lives that Civil Servants lead. As a result, EdexLive presents an insider’s perspective from Civil Servants of various levels of seniority — ranging from retired officers to officers-in-training — in an attempt to understand how close to reality some of these notions are.
Possibly due to its Colonial origins and history, the Civil Services have been criticised as being an “elite” space. The “creme de la creme” image of Civil Servants and the respect they garner in society, which prevail even after independence, and a notoriously difficult selection process add to this perception.
“The position of a Civil Servant certainly has that aura to it. People consider Civil Servants to be a class above all,” says MG Devasahayam, a retired IAS officer from the 1968 batch and one of the senior-most retired Civil Servants in the country. He says that even after serving as the Secretary of a State Government, the people of his hometown address him as “Collector” as a sign of respect. “Out of lakhs of aspirants, barely a thousand clear all rounds of the Civil Service Examination. It is clear why Civil Service is considered an elite occupation,” he notes.
Attesting to this, Kasturi Panda, who cleared the Civil Services Exam in 2023 with an All India Rank of 67 and is currently undergoing training, says that the Civil Services are associated with power, prestige, and influence. “The administrative cadre often interacts with influential stakeholders, including political leaders, bureaucrats, business magnates, and international counterparts, further enhancing the perception of elitism,” she adds.
However, many civil servants opine that this is not the reality at all.
The power, perks and privileges that Civil Servants enjoy are just a small part of the picture, says Manuj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited. “The perks are not always present and depend on where one is posted. People just fixate on the perks,” he adds. According to him, most Civil Servants, even senior officers, come from modest backgrounds and lead humble lives. “What matters, at the end of the day, is your work,” he says.
Former IPS Officer JD Lakshmi Narayana believes that a Civil Servant must be elite in their service, not their attitude. “Some Civil Servants try to keep the Civil Services as an elite space to protect their own importance, but this is absolutely wrong,” he says.
Furthermore, Kasturi Panda notes that new efforts to make the Civil Services more inclusive and diverse in terms of entry and career progression are challenging the notion of elitism.
Many Civil Servants believe that the perception of elitism exists because the Civil Service Exam is one of the most competitive exams in the world, and is deemed extremely difficult to crack. Moreover, from more than five lakh aspirants, barely a thousand aspirants manage to clear the selection process every year.
However, the fact remains that lakhs of aspirants attempt the CSE despite its apparent inaccessibility.
Explaining the reason behind this aspiration, Devasahayam says, “If you clear the CSE at a young age, you get posted as a District Magistrate or District Collector in five years. You achieve job security earlier than private employees of the same age.”
Career stability aside, the allure of creating a tangible impact on society, contributing to nation-building efforts, and enjoying a sense of fulfilment from serving the public good attracts a diverse range of aspirants to the Civil Services, says Kasturi Panda.
This paradox of extreme ambition in the face of perceived inaccessibility is not unique to the Civil Services, says Amod Kumar, Deputy Director General of UDAI. “People have the right to be ambitious. The Civil Services being difficult to enter must not discourage them,” he says.
Lakshmi Narayana further emphasises the importance of having the right plan, patience, and tenacity for preparation. “Preparing for the Civil Service Exam increases your knowledge base, and brings remarkable changes to your outlook and personality,” he adds.
Further, Manuj Jindal says that the Civil Service Exam is not impossible to clear, even without coaching. However, he adds that it is important for aspirants to have a strong reason to join the Civil Services. “Thinking about the ‘Why’ helps. If your goal is to earn money, you need not prepare for the Civil Service Examination,” he says.
Thus, it is abundantly clear that many aspirants join the Civil Services to be in a position to make important decisions that improve not just the functioning of India’s governance, but also the lives of people.
It is precisely for this reason that Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Independent India’s first Home Minister called Civil Services the “Steel Frame of India.”
“Civil Servants are at the forefront of policymaking. We are the ones working behind the scenes to ensure that the system is running smoothly. It’s just that our contributions are not visible to the public,” Manuj Jindal says.
In fact, Civil Servants even have the power to challenge decisions made by higher political authorities and improve existing legislature.
For instance, Devasahayam, who was the District Magistrate of Chandigarh during the Emergency, played an instrumental role in the release of Jayaprakash Narayan, when he was incarcerated in the Chandigarh sub-jail. “I was responsible for JP; his health was deteriorating and I could not just let him languish in jail,” he says.
JD Lakshmi Narayana, who led the investigation in several high-profile corruption cases in his career, says that the police’s findings in the Satyam Computer Systems scam helped them recommend amendments to the Companies Act and make it more airtight. “If we just remained an investigative body, we would have stopped with prosecution. We had to ensure that such a scam does not happen again,” he explains.
“Unlike other democracies, Civil Servants in India enjoy a great deal of power and autonomy,” says Amod Kumar. According to him, this makes it possible for Civil Servants to enact policies that serve the public good.
However, some civil servants also acknowledge the fact that bringing change in a system that is set in its way is not always easy. Explaining this, Kasturi Panda says, “Bureaucratic reforms, policy interventions, and developmental initiatives often unfold over extended timeframes,” adding that “systemic inertia” can pose a challenge to reform.
Adding to this, Manuj Jindal says that Civil Servants must also balance a lot of constraints, such as public perception, vested political interests and budgetary constraints. “These nuances are not visible, but decision-making involves considering all these angles,” he says, adding that change requires efforts and patience.
Devasahayam further says that Civil Servants need not worry too much about bringing sweeping changes to the system and that they can do a lot of good by simply doing their jobs.
Furthermore, according to Amod Kumar, a Civil Servant who is serious about improving the system can garner this reputation in 5-10 years, and will get assignments accordingly.
While the Civil Services are a force of public welfare, the Indian Bureaucracy is a victim of the scourge of corruption. In 2023, it was reported that over 300 Civil Servants have been named in corruption cases, and await sanction since 2016.
JD Lakshmi Narayana believes that most Civil Servants turn corrupt as they go further into their careers. “We Civil Servants like to say that you join the service with your spine erect. As years go by, you lose each bone in your spine until you can only bend,” he states.
Devasahayam also states that he saw corruption being rewarded at times. “If you were corrupt, or if you looked away, you were safe,” he says. “There is no esprit de corps within the ranks, and Civil Servants are forced to look out for themselves,” he laments.
In addition, both of them claim that the most dangerous form of corruption is when Civil Servants and politicians form a nexus.
Despite the prevalence of corruption, many Civil Servants today, especially the younger ones keep their integrity upright, says Manuj Jindal. “There are many Civil Servants who discharge their duties with integrity and probity,” he adds.
Kasturi Panda stresses the need for measures to curb corruption within the Civil Services, such as robust anti-corruption mechanisms, whistleblower protection policies, and integrity training programs.
The most popular image of a Civil Servant is that of a “Babu” – an arrogant, unapproachable and indifferent government employee who enjoys a life of luxury at the government’s expense. The usage of this term, which originated in the British Raj, has since been condemned as “derogatory” by Civil Servants.
Despite this perception, many Civil Servants profess that the “Babu” archetype is a rarity within the cadre.
“Not all Civil Servants live in government-issued bungalows today, as their living arrangements are much more modest. Until more recently, they were not even given air-conditioned vehicles,” says Devasahayam. He adds that field visits take up much work of a Civil Servant, and this makes them cognizant of the public’s problems and the situation on-ground. “Only after reaching a level of seniority can Civil Servants enjoy these perks,” he adds.
According to JD Lakshmi Narayana, while a Civil Servant does enjoy a higher status, it all depends on how they wield it – for governance or to boost their own status. “A well-meaning Civil Servant uses the power vested upon them to take initiative, lead, and bring about change. They strike the right balance between authority and availability,” he explains
This perception also depends on who the public interacts with, says Manuj Jindal. “About 80 per cent of the bureaucracy is comprised of lower and mid-level civil servants, who sometimes treat the public with indifference,” he says. However, he also adds that younger civil servants are more approachable to the public.
Moreover, civil servants are trained to efficiently manage their time and resources in both fieldwork, as well as policy-making, Kasturi Panda adds.
As the Executive Pillar of our democracy, Civil Servants are key to the smooth functioning of the government. This, combined with the responsibility of being the “Steel Frame” of the country, as well as the implications of the title, places a great deal of responsibility and pressure on their shoulders.
Kasturi Panda opines, “Living up to the title of the steel frame of India demands unwavering commitment, integrity, and competence in navigating complex administrative challenges while remaining impartial and dedicated to the welfare of the nation and its citizens.”
Civil Servants are trained and expected to handle this pressure and discharge their duties effectively, says Manuj Jindal. “You must keep updating yourself with information, best practices and technology that would help you deliver your duties better,” he adds.
However, this steel frame is not always sturdy, JD Lakshmi Narayana says. “Due to political interference and corruption, the steel frame is crumbling,” he says. However, he says that the pressure and weight this tag carries are necessary to prevent civil servants from compromising.
On the other hand, Amod Kumar presents a different perspective. He says, “If the Civil Services is a steel frame, it protects Civil Servants from pressure.”
Noted author CS Lewis once remarked, “What you see and hear depends a good deal on where you are standing; it also depends on what sort of person you are.” Perhaps this explains the varied perspectives the general public has on the Civil Services.
As a result, Civil Servants advise aspirants to have realistic perceptions of their lives as Civil Servants.
Firstly, wanting to become a Civil Servant for the perks and privileges is not the right approach, says Manuj Jindal. Instead, he opines that aspirants must understand the true nature of the job.
Kasturi Panda opines that imbibing a service-oriented mindset is also important, as it helps aspirants prioritise the well-being of citizens. Further, she adds that aspirants must be prepared to navigate the bureaucratic hurdles, administrative constraints, and political dynamics that come with Civil Service.
To Civil Service aspirants who are wondering whether they can make a difference after joining the Civil Services, Devasahayam says that a lot of authority is vested in Civil Servants. “Without a District Commissioner’s signature or approval, nothing can happen in the district. As you rise in ranks, your power also grows,” he explains.
However, he also stresses that aspirants must develop esprit de corps.
Whether someone must join the Civil Services or not also depends on their aptitude and interests, says Amod Kumar. “Don’t choose Civil Services as a career option without looking at all other career options available to you,” he tells aspirants.