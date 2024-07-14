IAS Pooja Khedkar case: Untoward, momentary lapse or institutional corruption?

Moreover, several news reports also state that Pooja herself possesses assets worth Rs 22 crore.

To add some context, OBC candidates are eligible for non-creamy layer reservation if their parental income is below Rs 8 lakh per annum, and/or either of their parents is employed as a Group C or Group D Central Government employee.

Despite not meeting either criterion, Pooja was able to benefit from non-creamy layer OBC reservations.

In addition to producing a fake caste certificate, she is also accused of faking disabilities to avail the benefits under the People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. Despite claiming to be suffering from “blindness in both eyes” and “mental illnesses”, Pooja allegedly failed to attend medical examinations as mandated by the UPSC in 2022, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as her reason.

Several news organisations report that she missed her medical examination six times in a row.

When asked to appear for an MRI scan at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi to determine the cause of her blindness in both eyes, she reportedly submitted an MRI report from a private hospital. The UPSC rejected this and challenged her candidature at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which then disallowed her posting on February 23, 2023.

However, Mint reports that her MRI report was accepted by the CAT later, and she was allowed to join as a probationary officer. Given her background, it is speculated that she used her father’s influence and reach as a former CivilSservant to receive joining orders.

Government actionFollowing the disclosure of these details, Pooja was given a “punishment posting” as a supernumerary assistant collector at Washim, in the Vidarbha district on July 11.

In addition, the Central Government constituted a one-member panel on the same day to investigate these allegations. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration and the Maharashtra Chief Secretary’s office also initiated investigations into the matter.

While the focus of the government and the media largely lies on the individual actions of Dr Pooja Kedhkar and her family and their misuse of affirmative action policies, many are questioning how the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) and the UPSC could even issue joining orders to her despite such flagrant violations of the law.

“Systemic failure very apparent”Echoing the above sentiments, MG Devasahayam, a retired Civil Servant says that this matter is the manifestation of a deep-rooted issue that has been plaguing India in recent years — the slow erosion of our institutions.

He adds that back in the day, the IAS Selection Commission was comprised of upstanding men and women of high morals, and they would ensure that only morally upright and dutiful candidates entered the service.

“Now, there is corruption and dishonesty everywhere. The higher-ups do not want candidates with integrity,” he alleges.

Talking more specifically about Pooja’s case, Devasahayam questions how she was posted in her home state for her probationary training in the first place.

He further alleges that she could get away with submitting falsified documents and demanding unheard-of privileges due to her family’s influence on the system. “Both her OBC certificate and medical records, despite being inauthentic, received clearance. It is very evident that she bought her way into the IAS, and assumed that she could get away with making ridiculous demands,” he explains.

According to him, the fact that these lapses became public two years after she cleared the Civil Services Exam is indicative of the gradual collapse of our democratic institutions, where the rich and the corrupt can bend the system and rules to suit their interests.

Double standards of the DoPT?Another glaring issue that stands out in this case is the lackadaisical approach of the DoPT and the UPSC in verifying the authenticity of the certificates submitted by Pooja.

“It is very evident that the OBC reservations are being manipulated to favour the children of the rich and affluent,” states Ketan, an Economics teacher at a UPSC coaching institute, whose own story acts as a parallel to that of Pooja.

Ketan, who also belongs to an OBC caste, appeared for the CSE in 2015 and cleared the exam with an All-India Rank (AIR) of 860. However, the DoPT refused to let him join the service as it deemed him ineligible for OBC reservations.

In lengthy posts on social media sites X and Reddit comparing his experience with Pooja’s case, he wrote that his father was a clerk at a public sector bank and got his first promotion at the age of 46, and could be classified as a Group C Central Government employee.