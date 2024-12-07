Amidst the Kannadigas v Outsiders debate, these two students find common ground in the classroom

Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, has long been a melting pot of cultures. With its rapid urbanisation and influx of migrants, the city has become a microcosm of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

However, this dynamic has also ignited debates about identity, belonging, and the preservation of Kannada culture.

At the heart of the "Kannadigas v Outsiders" debate lies a struggle to balance the constant arrival of new residents with the cultural and linguistic roots of the land.

Historically, Karnataka has prided itself on its rich heritage and the Kannada language, which is not just a means of communication but an embodiment of the state’s identity. Over the years, concerns about Kannada being overshadowed by dominant languages like Hindi and English have sparked movements aimed at preserving its prominence.

From demands for Kannada signboards to protests against Hindi imposition, the discourse reflects a broader anxiety about cultural erosion.

The internet paints a divided picture.

Reddit threads, blogs, and comment sections abound with tales of harmonious coexistence juxtaposed with anecdotes of alienation. Migrants share stories of locals welcoming their efforts to learn Kannada, while others recount cold shoulders in shops and public spaces. While overt hostility may be rare, subtler forms of exclusion — tied to the language one prefers — persist, creating an undercurrent of tension for many.

This debate takes on a unique dimension in Bengaluru’s educational institutions, where students from across the country converge, spending multiple hours together every day.

Classrooms can become arenas where linguistic and cultural identities intersect, with language barriers hindering participation and understanding. In the corridors outside, the dynamics of social groups often mirror the linguistic divides seen in broader society.

Today, EdexLive delves into these linguistic faultlines, focusing on personal testimonies and on-the-ground observations to explore how language and identity shape the student experience, drawing primarily on conversations with two voices: Mohit, a Malayali student at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, and Yashwanth, a Kannadiga engineering graduate from the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

Their accounts, albeit anecdotal, offer insights into how Bengaluru’s educational spaces become crucibles of language negotiation and cultural co-existence.