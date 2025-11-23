XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Ensemble Valhalla 2025

Day 1: Culture, Competition & High-Energy Performances

The festival opened with vibrant events such as Nukkad Natak, Natyanjali and Aakarshan, setting the cultural tone. Management flagships: The Next Gen Leader, Circus Maximus, Strategikon, War of Wits, Helios and Tech Tack kicked off simultaneously.



Sports fixtures in Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Carrom, Chess and Cricket brought early morning momentum.



The evening witnessed a laughter-filled performance by Kaustubh Agarwal, followed by XLRI's home band Bodhi Tree, and a pulsating Red Bull DJ Night on the JLT Lawn.



Day 2: Power-Packed Artistic & Sporting Prowess

Cultural favourite Machaayenge, judged by Kalyan Bhowmick and Mistu Mukherjee, captivated audiences.



Sports events expanded with Futsal, Frisbee, Pool, Powerlifting, Tennis, Throwball, Table Tennis and Volleyball, drawing competitive teams from across campuses.



The evening crescendo featured a soulful performance by Devenderpal Singh, followed by an electrifying DJ act by Lost Stories, keeping the Tata Auditorium roaring late into the night.

