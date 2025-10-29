IIM Kozhikode stands apart for blending Indian wisdom with global perspectives and a strong focus on sustainability.
Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee discusses how these principles are shaping the next generation of high-purpose leaders.
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Kozhikode apart from other IIMs?
At IIM Kozhikode, what sets us apart is our mission of “Globalising Indian Thought.” This is not just a slogan but a lived philosophy that draws on India’s timeless wisdom. Our approach rests on three core pillars: Satyam (authenticity), Nityam (sustainability) and Purnam (fulfilment). These values guide our pedagogy, research and practice. We aspire to create leaders who are competent in navigating complex business environments and compassionate in their outlook.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
We see employability as a more meaningful goal than employment. Jobs are outcomes, but what truly matters is preparing students with adaptability, resilience and value-based leadership to thrive anywhere. Through CARE (Corporate Access Readiness and Engagement), we bridge industry and academia via co-created knowledge, research and live case studies. Our focus on critical thinking, digital fluency and lifelong learning shapes leaders for meaningful, lasting careers.
3. How is IIM Kozhikode supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?
IIM Kozhikode provides a vibrant ecosystem with over 40 student-led clubs spanning culture, sports, entrepreneurship, sustainability and social impact. Our campus life encourages collaboration and leadership. We place emphasis on well-being and mindfulness through initiatives that nurture emotional resilience, inclusivity and community. From world-class sports facilities to leadership programmes and community engagement projects, students are encouraged to discover their fullest potential, not just as professionals but as responsible global citizens.
4. IIM Kozhikode has always been at the forefront of ensuring gender representation on campus. Through what initiatives is the institute achieving this?
IIM Kozhikode has been a pioneer in improving gender diversity. In 2013, we became the first IIM to admit more than 50% women. Today, nearly one in two students on our PGP programme is a woman. We nurture this diversity through inclusive pedagogy, mentorship and leadership opportunities. Our aim is to bring more women into classrooms, and to empower them to lead with confidence in boardrooms and beyond.
5. What kind of leaders does IIM Kozhikode aim to develop through its Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management programme for senior professionals and its other management programmes?
Through programmes like our new Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management, IIM Kozhikode aims to nurture leaders who combine competence with character. We envision leaders who are strategically agile in a technology-driven world, emotionally intelligent in managing people, and ethically grounded in decision-making. Our focus is on developing not just high performers, but high-purpose leaders; professionals who can drive business growth while fostering inclusion, sustainability, and social impact.
6. Could you tell us more about the Gyanodaya Centre set up by IIM Kozhikode, and its vision for pedagogy in India?
Gyanodaya, our Centre for Pedagogical Innovation and Publishing, is a first-of-its-kind initiative to build a globally relevant knowledge ecosystem rooted in Indian wisdom. Beyond publishing, it aspires to be a hub for educational innovation by developing cases, simulations, and research that benefit learners, authors, and institutions alike. In a short time, it has already published over 30 original case studies, setting the stage for India to contribute thought leadership to global pedagogy.
7. How is IIM Kozhikode adapting its MBA programs to address the dual challenge of AI-driven job disruptions and emerging global opportunities in management?
At IIM Kozhikode, we see AI not as a threat but as a transformative force. Our MBA programmes are being continually reimagined to prepare students for AI-driven job disruptions and emerging global opportunities. We integrate AI, analytics and digital transformation into the curriculum while equally emphasising uniquely human capabilities like critical thinking, creativity, ethical judgment and empathetic leadership. Our pedagogy blends technology with values, ensuring that graduates are future-ready.
8. In terms of academics and otherwise, what new developments can we look forward to from IIM Kozhikode?
At IIM Kozhikode, we continuously revisit and refresh our academic curriculum. A major new development is the launch of our full-time Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programme, making us the first of the IIMs to offer an undergraduate degree. The BMS is designed in line with the National Education Policy 2020, with flexible pathways and interdisciplinary learning. It nurtures young talent, instilling a global outlook, entrepreneurial mindset and ethical leadership.