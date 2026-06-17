VGU Jaipur, Google Cloud to set up Rajasthan's first gen-AI campus

VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16: In a first for the state's higher education sector, Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch Rajasthan's first Generative AI Campus, a large-scale initiative aimed at embedding artificial intelligence and cloud technologies across academics, research, and campus operations.

The initiative is expected to benefit more than 30,000+ students, faculty members, and staff through the deployment of Google Workspace for Education Plus, creating a unified digital ecosystem for collaboration, learning, and research. Additionally, over 10,000 students will gain access to Gemini Enterprise for Education, enabling them to use advanced generative AI tools for research, problem-solving, content creation, coding assistance, and project-based learning.

The AI Campus will integrate artificial intelligence across disciplines, including engineering, computer science, business management, law, design, health sciences, liberal studies, and media. University officials said the initiative aligns with VGU's vision of becoming an AI-First University, where AI is embedded into curriculum design, teaching methodologies, innovation, and industry engagement.

A key pillar of the collaboration is the launch of an industry-integrated B.Tech programme developed jointly with Google Cloud. The four-year curriculum will provide hands-on exposure to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging technologies. Students will also have opportunities to earn up to four Google Cloud certifications, along with Google Cloud's GEAR credentials and specialised modules from the DeepMind AI curriculum, significantly enhancing their industry readiness.

To strengthen experiential learning and innovation, VGU and Google Cloud will establish a dedicated Google Center of Excellence (CoE) on campus. The Centre will host live laboratories, industry-led projects, hackathons, research initiatives, and immersive learning experiences. It will also focus on developing real-world AI applications and agentic AI use cases using Google technologies and native data connectors.

According to industry estimates, artificial intelligence is projected to contribute over $500 billion to India's economy by 2025, while demand for professionals skilled in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing continues to rise across sectors. The VGU-Google Cloud collaboration seeks to bridge this talent gap by equipping students and educators with globally relevant digital and AI capabilities.

Onkar Bagaria, CEO of Vivekananda Global University, said, "The launch of Rajasthan's first Generative AI Campus is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming an AI-First University. Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we are creating an ecosystem where students across disciplines gain direct exposure to cutting-edge technologies, industry certifications, and hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for the jobs and opportunities of the future."

Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava, India Head, Edtechs & Education at Google India, said, "We are excited to collaborate with VGU and to have them join us as a Digital Campus on Google Cloud (DCGC 4.0), one of the first in North India. With this collaboration, we aim to have students and teachers skilled in AI. We are equally invested with VGU to ensure that these outcomes are achieved, and we look forward to working with VGU and taking this collaboration a long way."

With more than 30,000+ beneficiaries, access to enterprise-grade generative AI tools for 10,000-plus students, and an industry-embedded curriculum backed by Google Cloud, VGU's Generative AI Campus is poised to become one of India's most comprehensive university-led AI initiatives and a first-of-its-kind model for higher education in Rajasthan.

(VMPL & ANI)