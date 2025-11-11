VESCOA hosts global students program ahead of IFLA-APR Mumbai 2025 Congress

The IFLA-APR Regional Congress, organised by the Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA), is scheduled for 14–15 November 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, under the theme “Growth Paradox: Reimagining Landscapes.”

The event will convene over 30+ across the globe architectural and landscape institutes along with global leaders in landscape architecture, urban planning, ecology, design, and policy, to explore how growth can be redefined to build resilient, sustainable, and inclusive cities of the future. The Congress will bring together diverse voices through talks, debates, panel discussions, and exhibitions, offering something meaningful for everyone.

Global students program at VESCOA

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA), one of India’s leading architecture institutes, successfully hosted the Global Students Program (GSP), an allied event of India’s largest International Conference on Landscape Architecture, IFLA–APR Mumbai 2025 (International Federation of Landscape Architects Asia Pacific Regional Congress).

As part of this initiative, the five-day Global Students Program was held at the VESCOA campus in Mumbai. It was inaugurated in the presence of Ms Tejashree Joshi, Head of Environmental Sustainability, Godrej Enterprises Group, and Mr Sameer Unhale, Joint Commissioner, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Government of Maharashtra.

Supported by the Soonabai Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, the program brought together students pursuing Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Landscape Architecture from countries like India, Turkey, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, Palestine, Chile, USA to participate in the Charrette series.

Titled “Reimagining Urban Landscapes: Negotiating Mumbai’s Paradoxes,” the Charrette encouraged participants to identify challenges and co-create design solutions through an intensive workshop process. The initiative fostered collaboration, innovation, and debate among students, advancing dialogue on the intersection of landscape, design, and sustainability while imparting a global perspective to landscape architecture education.

Supporting organisations

The IFLA-APR initiative is supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as its Green Supporter, along with Meet in India, Incredible India, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS)–India, Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), and CREDAI–MCHI.