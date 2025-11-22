Trichy SRM Medical College shines at Man-Tech-Cure’25 Hackathon

Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has once again brought pride and honor through the outstanding achievement of its students at Man-Tech-Cure’25, the hackathon organized by Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital.

Their remarkable performance and prize-winning innovation stand as a testament to their dedication, creativity, and relentless hard work.

This accomplishment not only reflects their strong academic foundation but also showcases their spirit of innovation and deep commitment to serving humanity.

With every idea developed and every challenge solved, these young achievers demonstrated how knowledge, when combined with compassion and purpose, can create meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.