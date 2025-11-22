Trichy SRM Medical College shines at Man-Tech-Cure’25 Hackathon

Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre has once again brought pride and honor through the outstanding achievement of its students at Man-Tech-Cure’25, the hackathon organized by Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital.
Their remarkable performance and prize-winning innovation stand as a testament to their dedication, creativity, and relentless hard work.
This accomplishment not only reflects their strong academic foundation but also showcases their spirit of innovation and deep commitment to serving humanity.
With every idea developed and every challenge solved, these young achievers demonstrated how knowledge, when combined with compassion and purpose, can create meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.
A heartfelt note of gratitude is extended to the faculty mentors whose constant guidance, encouragement, and unwavering support empowered the students to participate in such impactful competitions.
Their mentorship plays a vital role in shaping future healthcare leaders and nurturing a culture of excellence and continuous learning.
Dr. Shivakumar, Chairman of Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievement, emphasizing the importance of inspiring and supporting young minds as they strive for excellence, innovate with purpose, and contribute positively to society.