TribeX PG Diploma 2026-27: Applications open for five Tribal Heritage Programmes

New Delhi: Applications have opened for the TribeX PG Diploma programmes for the academic year 2026-27, offering students an opportunity to learn about tribal heritage, traditional knowledge, arts and cultural practices.

The programmes are being offered under the MoU between the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. According to the admission instructions, there are five PG Diploma programmes, with each programme having a duration of one year. The intake is capped at 25 participants per programme.

The TribeX brochure highlights an emphasis on learning heritage and exploring tribal knowledge systems and traditional practices. The initiative is designed to connect learners with tribal communities, knowledge and cultural traditions while also providing opportunities for practical exposure.