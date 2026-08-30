TribeX PG Diploma 2026-27: Applications open for five Tribal Heritage Programmes

New Delhi: Applications have opened for the TribeX PG Diploma programmes for the academic year 2026-27, offering students an opportunity to learn about tribal heritage, traditional knowledge, arts and cultural practices.
The programmes are being offered under the MoU between the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. According to the admission instructions, there are five PG Diploma programmes, with each programme having a duration of one year. The intake is capped at 25 participants per programme.
The TribeX brochure highlights an emphasis on learning heritage and exploring tribal knowledge systems and traditional practices. The initiative is designed to connect learners with tribal communities, knowledge and cultural traditions while also providing opportunities for practical exposure.
Online programmes with practical exposure
The courses will be conducted mostly in online mode. However, students may be required to participate in a blended mode for internships and practical classes, according to the admission instructions.
The brochure also highlights benefits such as learning from tribal knowledge experts and artisans, access to courses and practical learning opportunities, and exposure to entrepreneurship.
The programme fee is Rs 500 per course, as mentioned in the brochure. It also highlights scholarships specifically for eligible ST/SC students.
How to apply
Eligible candidates have to apply through the SAMARTH Admission Portal. Applicants must select one PG Diploma programme for which they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements. They are required to enter their personal, academic, category and contact details and upload the necessary educational documents.
Candidates claiming ST/SC preference must provide valid category certificate details and upload the required certificate where applicable.
Applicants are advised to carefully verify all information before submitting the application. After final submission, candidates should retain their application or registration number for future reference.