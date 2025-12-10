State's first Gen-Z post office set up at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: India Post has inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Gen-Z themed Post Office on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam.

The new facility aims to provide modern and convenient postal services for students, researchers and staff.

The Post Office was inaugurated by Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor GP Raja Sekhar in the presence of Visakhapatnam Region Postmaster General VS Jayasankar, on Tuesday.