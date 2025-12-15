SRMIST and BAJA SAEINDIA organise workshop on Hydrogen based mobility solutions

The Department of Automobile Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, in association with BAJA SAEINDIA, organised a two-day national workshop on H-Baja (Hydrogen BAJA) on 13 and 14 December 2025. The workshop has brought together over 250 student participants from across India, offering an immersive learning platform focused on hydrogen-based mobility solutions.



The workshop features intensive and highly informative sessions centered on HCNG (hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas), a fuel gaining increasing relevance in the pursuit of sustainable mobility. Through expert-led discussions, participants are being exposed to alternative fuel systems, safety considerations, integrated vehicle design approaches, and the technical expectations of the HBAJA category.



BAJA SAEINDIA continues to be one of the nation's most transformative student engineering platforms, encouraging young engineers to conceptualise, design, manufacture, and validate all-terrain vehicles by integrating academic learning with real-world engineering practice.