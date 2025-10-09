SPJIMR opens applications for PGPDM to empower social sector leaders

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) in Chennai has announced the opening of applications for the 27th batch of its Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM), set to commence in February 2026. This program is designed to empower professionals to drive transformative social change.

Program overview

The PGPDM, India’s only development management program accredited by EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, blends academic rigour with practical learning tailored for social sector professionals. It equips participants with strategic management skills to create sustainable impact.

Addressing industry needs

With the rapid growth of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding in India, the demand for skilled professionals in the social sector is at an all-time high. The PGPDM addresses this gap by integrating mainstream management expertise into NGOs and social enterprises, fostering collaboration between corporate resources and social missions to tackle India’s pressing development challenges.

Program impact

Since its inception in 2011, the PGPDM has influenced over 417 organisations across 28 Indian states. Its alumni include founders, heads, trustees, directors, social entrepreneurs, CSR managers, program officers, and consultants driving impactful change in the social sector.

Program structure

The 12-month modular program consists of 32 courses delivered over six contact periods, combining classroom and online learning. The hybrid format allows participants to balance academic commitments with professional responsibilities. The first, third, and final contact sessions are conducted at SPJIMR’s Mumbai campus.

Eligibility and selection

To be eligible, candidates must:

- Hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

- Have at least two years of relevant full-time work experience.

- Demonstrate basic computer proficiency and comfort with English as the medium of instruction.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview, and sponsored candidates must submit a letter of support from their sponsoring organisation.

Scholarship opportunities

Limited scholarships are available for deserving candidates from low-income backgrounds, with applications closing on November 15, 2025.