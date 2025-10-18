SOA University’s AIC-SOA foundation: A new catalyst for Odisha’s startup ecosystem

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has secured a prestigious Grant-in-Aid from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Government of India, to establish the Atal Incubation Centre – SOA Foundation (AIC-SOA Foundation).

This marks the third Atal Incubation Centre in Odisha, reinforcing SOA’s role in advancing the ‘Vikshit Bharat 2047 vision’ through innovation and entrepreneurship. The university received an initial sanction of ₹10 crore, with the first tranche already allocated.

Celebration and leadership reflections

A celebratory event was held on Wednesday at the AIC Board Room, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda recounted the university’s journey from the grant application to its successful approval. He praised the faculty and leadership for their relentless efforts and highlighted the visionary guidance of SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, whose commitment to research and innovation has positioned SOA as a national leader in innovation-driven education.

Vision for entrepreneurship

Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director of AIC-SOA Foundation, outlined the centre’s mission to foster entrepreneurship across Odisha and eastern India. The incubation centre will support startups in key sectors, including HealthTech, AgriTech, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, CleanTech, and Social Innovation. Mr Rajeev Kumar, Deputy General Manager (Innovation & Entrepreneurship), emphasised the alignment of AIC-SOA Foundation with AIM’s broader vision for an innovation-driven economy in India.

Collaborative efforts and journey

The establishment of AIC-SOA Foundation, which began in 2022, was driven by dedicated contributions from Prof. Goutam Rath, Dr Manisha Acharya, Prof Naresh Sahoo, Prof Renu Sharma, and Mr Ashok Nayak, Deputy General Manager (Skill Development and Corporate Relations), alongside university leadership. Their persistent efforts earned AIM’s trust, culminating in the ₹10 crore grant sanction. The AIM team’s guidance throughout the process was acknowledged as instrumental to this collective success.

With the launch of AIC-SOA Foundation, SOA University is set to become a hub for nurturing startups, creating jobs, and driving innovation across Odisha and India. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of a self-reliant ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ empowering entrepreneurs and contributing to a robust startup ecosystem in the region.