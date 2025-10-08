SKU in Andhra sees alarming drop in PG enrollments as students opt for technical courses

Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) in Anantapur district is witnessing a sharp decline in postgraduate (PG) admissions, with students showing minimal interest in pursuing higher education at the institution.

Professor B Anitha, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of SKU, said the university recorded 315 admissions in the first phase this year, compared with 326 in 2023 and 296 in 2022. “The university has been granted permission for spot admissions and a second phase of admissions from October 8 to 12. We expect an increase in student numbers through these efforts,” she said.

SKU offers 38 subjects across 34 departments, with an annual intake capacity of 1,200 students. Several departments, including Hindi, Public Administration, Rural Development, Social Work, Polymer Science, and Electronics and Communication, recorded just six admissions each. Sociology and Applied Economics reported zero admissions, while English and Telugu had nine each, and Commerce admitted 17 students.

Science departments such as Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Botany, and Zoology recorded 11–12 enrollments, while Chemistry recorded 34. Self-finance and payment seats fared better, with 61 and 60 admissions, respectively.

The dismal enrollment figures have raised questions about the university’s future, as a shrinking student base threatens the sustainability of its teaching faculty. Many teaching assistants and academic consultants face job insecurity due to low student turnout.

M Kallappa, senior leader of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) in Anantapur, attributed the decline to a shift in mindset among students and parents. “Everyone is gravitating toward technical courses like MBA, MCA, or B.Tech, hoping for quicker employment opportunities. Social sciences are losing appeal, which is a worrying trend,” he said.

He added that this preference for technical education is not unique to SKU but is a statewide issue affecting universities. Once a prestigious hub known for producing distinguished alumni, SKU now faces an unprecedented challenge. With its rich legacy and potential to shape future leaders, the university is at a critical juncture, urging a rethink in how higher education is perceived and pursued by students and their families.

[Article by CP Venugopal of The New Indian Express]