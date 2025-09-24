SIMATS shines with 111 faculty in global top 2% scientists list

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, has secured a remarkable position with 111 faculty members listed among the world’s top 2% scientists in the Stanford–Elsevier Scopus 2025 global database. This achievement positions SIMATS as the institution with the second-highest number of faculty on this prestigious list, surpassed only by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Outranking premier institutions

According to a statement from SIMATS, the institute has outperformed several premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and national research centers.

The Stanford–Elsevier career-long dataset ranks IISc first with 134 scientists, followed by SIMATS with 111, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with 105, and IIT Kharagpur with 91, underscoring SIMATS’s growing prominence in research and innovation.

A milestone for private universities

Dr N M Veeraiyan, Chancellor of SIMATS, described this recognition as a defining moment, noting that such global acclaim for a private university was once considered unattainable. The achievement highlights SIMATS’s emergence as a leader in scientific excellence.

Commitment to quality research

Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashwani Kumar emphasised the institute’s focus on quality over quantity. He highlighted that SIMATS not only boasts 111 scientists in the global top 2% but also has a strong presence in the top 500 Indian scientists, demonstrating its role in advancing global scientific frontiers.

He told TNIE that approximately 60% of SIMATS faculty research papers are published in Q1 journals, which represent the top 25% of journals according to the SCImago Journal Rank.