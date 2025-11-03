Shaping the Architects of Tomorrow: Inside IIM Ahmedabad’s Global Vision

“We prepare future leaders who can lead and create meaningful impact.” These words encapsulate the ethos of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) an institution that has long stood at the intersection of academic rigor, innovation, and leadership.
From pioneering case-based learning in India to nurturing the country’s most vibrant startup ecosystem often dubbed the ‘unicorn factory’ IIMA continues to redefine management education.
At the helm of this evolution is Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, whose vision extends far beyond conventional business education.
Under his stewardship, the institute is not only cementing its global standing but also shaping leaders capable of driving change in an increasingly complex, interconnected world.
With a renewed focus on research, digital transformation, and international collaboration, IIMA is poised to chart the next chapter in its storied journey, one that blends academic excellence with real-world impact.
1. What are the unique strengths or focus areas that set IIM Ahmedabad apart from other IIMs?
IIMA has gained global recognition for its contributions to scholarship, practice, and policy through its distinctive teaching style, high-quality research, and collaborations with industry, government, and social enterprises.
The Institute pioneered the case-based pedagogy for management education in India, a defining factor of learning at IIMA.
The case methodology, combined with world-class faculty and industry insights, enables students to step into the decision-maker’s shoes and analyse real-world business situations through high-impact classroom discussions; a diverse cohort further enriches this process.
Fostering an entrepreneurial culture is a cornerstone of the Institute, and IIMA is known as the ‘unicorn factory’ of India.
Through IIMA Ventures, the Institute provides incubation, acceleration, and funding support to students who wish to take up entrepreneurship.
Together, these elements ensure graduates are industry-ready from day one.
2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?
Industry engagement is seamlessly integrated in the pedagogical practices at IIMA to transform students into future leaders.
As part of the MBA curriculum, students undertake 6-10 weeks of internships in diverse organisations, gaining hands-on experience.
Further strengthening industry ties, IIMA’s faculty members undertake research and consultancy projects across sectors and industries, which benefits students in gaining current industry and on-ground insights.
Our curriculum is regularly updated to reflect emerging industry trends and stay aligned with evolving business needs, ensuring that students graduate as industry-ready professionals.
In addition, the Institute provides extensive placement support, mentorship opportunities, and continuous interactions with industry leaders through seminars, workshops, and webinars.
3. How is IIM Ahmedabad supporting the holistic development of students beyond academics?
At IIMA, we believe that management education is not merely limited to the classroom.
Alongside the rigorous academic curriculum, the Institute places a strong emphasis on the holistic development of students to help them become well-rounded professionals and responsible leaders.
Students actively take part in a wide range of activities through a host of student clubs, which help them explore various interests, ranging from entrepreneurship, finance, public policy, dance, art, music, to sustainability, and sports.
These clubs inculcate leadership skills, teamwork, and organisational skills among students.
IIMA also prioritises physical and mental well-being through excellent sports infrastructure and yoga and mindfulness sessions.
4. What is the vision behind IIM Ahmedabad’s upcoming Dubai campus?
With the launch of our first international campus in Dubai, the Institute aims to expand its global presence and deepen its impact in management education worldwide.
Through our Dubai campus, IIMA aims to provide high-quality management education to aspiring leaders in the Middle East and surrounding regions and to promote cross-cultural academic collaboration.
The Dubai campus will also strengthen the Institute’s offerings in India, and together, they will propel the brand IIMA to become a global leader in management education with a seamless exchange of innovation and knowledge.
5. How is IIM Ahmedabad updating its MBA programmes to meet the challenges and opportunities of the AI era?
We recognise that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global business landscape.
To ensure that our graduates are prepared to lead in such a dynamic environment, we are continuously updating our curriculum.
AI and data analytics are integrated into various aspects of the course curriculum as well as in leadership development, shaping how students think about technology-driven decision-making.
Additionally, we design the MBA programmes with an interdisciplinary approach, so that students are equipped to tackle complex challenges and make decisions with a holistic perspective.
6. What upcoming academic or institutional initiatives are on the horizon for IIM Ahmedabad?
The inauguration of the IIMA Dubai campus, which welcomed the first batch of its One-Year MBA Programme in September, is the most significant leap for the Institute as well as Indian management education.
We are the first IIM to open an international campus, and it is a testament to the growing recognition of IIMA and the Indian brand of management education.
Other exciting developments at the Institute include the recent launch of the Madan Mohanka Centre of Excellence in Case Method of Learning to strengthen this pedagogy at the Institute and beyond.
The Centre will take forward the legacy of the case method of learning through research assistance, faculty training, and outreach activities like seminars, conferences, and workshops.
7. Where do you see India in 2050, and what role do you see IIM Ahmedabad playing towards the same vision?
By 2050, India is projected to become among the world’s top three economies, driven by manufacturing, AI-driven innovation, and a world-class education system.
IIM Ahmedabad aims to play the role of a catalyst in fulfilling this vision. We prepare future leaders who can lead and create meaningful impact across sectors in a fast-changing world.
Through our centres of excellence, the Institute undertakes cutting-edge research and innovation in areas such as digital transformation, public policy, and sustainability.
Additionally, we focus on strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem by nurturing start-ups and ventures that create impact and contribute to India’s growth story.