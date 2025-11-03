Shaping the Architects of Tomorrow: Inside IIM Ahmedabad’s Global Vision

“We prepare future leaders who can lead and create meaningful impact.” These words encapsulate the ethos of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) an institution that has long stood at the intersection of academic rigor, innovation, and leadership.

From pioneering case-based learning in India to nurturing the country’s most vibrant startup ecosystem often dubbed the ‘unicorn factory’ IIMA continues to redefine management education.

At the helm of this evolution is Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, whose vision extends far beyond conventional business education.

Under his stewardship, the institute is not only cementing its global standing but also shaping leaders capable of driving change in an increasingly complex, interconnected world.

With a renewed focus on research, digital transformation, and international collaboration, IIMA is poised to chart the next chapter in its storied journey, one that blends academic excellence with real-world impact.