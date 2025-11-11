SFI protests erupt at Kerala University over HoD's alleged casteist, Islamophobic remarks

The Students Federation of India (SFI) members on Monday staged a protest against C N Vijayakumari, head of the Sanskrit department at Kerala University (KU), accusing her of making casteist remarks against a research scholar. Protesters demanded her resignation, burned her effigy, and removed her nameplate from her office.

SFI activists raised slogans against Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, alleging that Vijayakumari engages in anti-student activities with his backing. They further claimed she is a prominent member of the Sangh Parivar.

Campus march and police intervention

Students marched across the campus with banners demanding Vijayakumari’s removal from her position. Despite police attempts to block entry to the department, protesters succeeded in entering. SFI has announced plans to escalate the agitation, with the university sub-committee scheduling a march on November 12, coinciding with the University Senate meeting.

Allegations of Islamophobia

Fresh complaints against Vijayakumari continue to emerge. Several students and research scholars have accused her of displaying Islamophobic behaviour on multiple occasions. “In one instance, the professor commented that a Muslim student was able to enrol in a Sanskrit course only because of reservations,” a student said.

The affected Muslim student’s family has declined to comment on the matter, while another student alleged that Vijayakumari exhibited disdain toward students wearing headscarves.

Incident involving Dalit scholar

The controversy originated when Vijayakumari allegedly used casteist slurs against Vipin Vijayan, a Dalit research scholar at KU. The SFI leader lodged a complaint with Sreekaryam police, stating the incident occurred when he approached the professor after she refused to sign his thesis following his open defence.

A student present at the open defence reported unusual interference by Vijayakumari, even after a three-member committee had approved awarding Vipin a PhD.