SFI consolidates campus dominance in Kerala, KSU struggles to regain foothold

Reflecting Generation Z’s mood in campus politics, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has reinforced its dominance across Kerala’s universities, emerging as the most successful student organisation as the curtain came down on campus elections.

The outcome from four major universities, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut and Kannur, highlights the Left's continued hold on student politics at a time when it faces unprecedented challenges, ranging from the Chancellor of universities to aggressive politics from opposition parties.

However, what could be an alarming signal for the Congress, which is keen to return to power at any cost, is that its student wing, the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), remains far behind and is struggling to regain its footprint.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) student organisation, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), has outperformed KSU in several of its strongholds. The ABVP, student offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is yet to make a significant presence, although the BJP’s growth rate has increased in the state.

Despite facing allegations of using muscle power on campuses, SFI emerged victorious in 65 out of the 75 colleges under Kerala University where elections were held. Notably, it won unopposed in 45 colleges.

KSU managed to secure victory in just nine colleges. For the first time since its formation, KSU failed to win a single college union in Alappuzha district, the home turf of senior Congress leaders such as A. K. Antony, Vayalar Ravi, V. M. Sudheeran, and K. C. Venugopal.

Nonetheless, KSU state president Aloxious Xavier maintained that the organisation had performed well and described the setback in Alappuzha as nothing more than a shift in trend. KSU leaders also alleged that SFI had thwarted elections in many colleges.

“SFI has been raising the issue of university autonomy and the Sangh Parivar’s encroachment upon it, along with the secularisation of the curriculum, and students have accepted this,” SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev told TNIE.

At Kannur University, SFI won in 60 out of 77 colleges, including 39 where it was elected unopposed. KSU secured 12 colleges, four of which were won by UDSF, the alliance between KSU and MSF.

In Calicut University, traditionally a stronghold of MSF–KSU, SFI made significant inroads by winning 127 out of 202 colleges, gaining control of 35 that were previously with UDSF. KSU secured 21 college unions, while SFI won 30 of 73 colleges in Malappuram, a known MSF bastion, reclaiming 15 from the alliance.

MSF, meanwhile, outperformed KSU in Calicut University, winning around 47 colleges. “We captured many colleges that were with SFI. We have also won over 40 aided self-financing colleges,” said MSF state president PK Navas. MSF also secured seven colleges independently, without alliance support.

Differences within the UDSF alliance have begun to surface. In Koduvally KMO Arts and Science College, after a KSU victory over MSF, activists held a victory march with a banner declaring ‘MSF lost, Secularism won’. In Wayanad’s Muttil WMO College, MSF students staged a demonstration post-victory, chanting slogans against Congress leaders T Siddique and I C Balakrishnan, warning that they would not win the next Assembly election.

Under Mahatma Gandhi University, SFI won 103 of 123 colleges, while KSU won in 31. Across all universities, ABVP made limited gains, winning two colleges under Kerala University, one in Calicut, and two in Kannur.

College Union Victories by University:

Kerala University

SFI: 65

KSU: 9

ABVP: 2

Kannur University

SFI: 60

KSU: 12

ABVP: 2

Calicut University

SFI: 127

MSF: 47

KSU: 21

ABVP: 1

Mahatma Gandhi University

SFI: 103

KSU: 31

[Article by KS Sreejith of The New Indian Express]