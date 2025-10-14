RGUHS mandates enhanced safety measures for women on college campuses

In response to increasing incidents of sexual assaults and rape around college campuses, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) issued a circular on Monday, October 13, directing all affiliated institutions to implement and maintain robust safety measures to protect students.

Formation of safety committees

The circular mandates the establishment of a committee in each college, comprising the head of the institution, the women’s hostel warden, the registrar, and other designated officers. This committee is tasked with conducting periodic reviews of safety measures and submitting quarterly reports to RGUHS.

Infrastructure and security enhancements

Colleges are required to install and maintain CCTV cameras at entrances, exits, corridors, and common areas. Additionally, all corridors, stairways, and isolated areas must be well-lit, with regular inspections and maintenance of lighting systems, particularly during evening hours.

Active role of POSH committee

The RGUHS emphasised the active functioning of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee to foster a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.

“The POSH Committee of RGUHS shall function actively to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all. It must regularly conduct awareness programmes, address complaints and strictly implement the guidelines laid down under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013,” the circular stated.

RGUHS has instructed colleges to establish clear reporting mechanisms to enhance awareness and ensure prompt addressing of complaints, aligning with the guidelines of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.