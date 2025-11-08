Queen’s University Belfast announces 20 new scholarships for students at India campus

Queen’s University Belfast has announced 20 Academic Excellence Scholarships for high-achieving students enrolling at its new India campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

The scholarships aim to support meritorious students pursuing higher education at the international branch campus, marking the university’s strategic expansion in India.

According to an official statement, the Academic Excellence Scholarships are intended for students who have demonstrated strong academic performance and wish to advance their studies at the GIFT City campus.

The announcement follows the recent launch of the 20 Women in STEM Awards, reflecting Queen’s University’s continued focus on educational access and inclusion.