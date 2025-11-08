Queen’s University Belfast announces 20 new scholarships for students at India campus

Queen’s University Belfast has announced 20 Academic Excellence Scholarships for high-achieving students enrolling at its new India campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
The scholarships aim to support meritorious students pursuing higher education at the international branch campus, marking the university’s strategic expansion in India.
According to an official statement, the Academic Excellence Scholarships are intended for students who have demonstrated strong academic performance and wish to advance their studies at the GIFT City campus.
The announcement follows the recent launch of the 20 Women in STEM Awards, reflecting Queen’s University’s continued focus on educational access and inclusion.
The scholarships were introduced during a three-day institutional visit to Delhi and Ahmedabad, where senior officials from Queen’s University engaged with representatives from government ministries, higher education institutions, and industry partners.
Professor M Satish Kumar, Dean of Queen’s GIFT City campus, said the university’s programmes in India are designed to prepare graduates for leadership and innovation roles in a rapidly changing global landscape.
He added that the scholarships will help build a community of students equipped to develop solutions in areas where India and the UK can jointly contribute, including sustainability, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.
The GIFT City campus, established in line with the NEP’s internationalisation of education, aims to integrate the university’s academic standards with India’s innovation ecosystem, providing Indian students access to globally recognised education without relocating abroad.
The university noted that details on eligibility, application timelines, and course-specific criteria for the Academic Excellence Scholarships will be released on the official Queen’s GIFT City campus website in due course.