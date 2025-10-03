NIT Rourkela’s New AI model aims to enhance road safety through car-to-car interaction

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, researchers have received a patent for a model that aims to improve how vehicles communicate with each other in the future.

The patent, titled “Adaptive Contention Window Optimisation in VANETs using Multi-Agent Deep Reinforcement Learning for Enhanced Performance Model”, has been filed by Dr. Arun Kumar, Assistant Professor; Bibhudatta Sahoo, Professor, and Dr. Lopamudra Hota, Research Graduate, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, NIT Rourkela.

Their work focuses on addressing a key challenge in vehicular communication systems, known as Vehicular Ad-Hoc Networks, or VANETs.