NIT Rourkela develops eco-friendly antibacterial nanoparticles

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed potent, environmentally safe antibacterial agents using medicinal plant extracts to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Published in Surfaces and Interphases, the study, co-authored by Prof. Suman Jha and research scholars Kumari Subham, Sonali Jena, and Monalisha Ojha, addresses the growing threat of “superbugs” resistant to traditional antibiotics. “The green-synthesized zinc oxide nanoparticles with phyto-corona, as a sustainable and effective antimicrobial platform, offer a promising solution to combat antimicrobial resistance while leveraging the medicinal properties of surface-adsorbed plant-derived phytocompounds,” said Prof. Jha.

Eco-friendly nanoparticle synthesis

The team utilised extracts from marigold, mango, and eucalyptus to create zinc oxide nanoparticles, avoiding harmful chemicals. These nanoparticles, coated with a herbal “phytocorona,” stabilise the particles, control zinc ion release, and enhance antibacterial action through inherent plant compounds like flavonoids and tannins. The marigold petal-derived nanoparticles proved twice as effective as chemically synthesised ones.

Impact and scalability

This approach leverages India’s biodiversity for scalable, sustainable solutions, reducing reliance on synthetic antibiotics. “Our vision is to develop scalable, affordable, and environmentally safe antimicrobial materials that can be integrated into healthcare, sanitation, and food preservation applications,” Prof. Jha added, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat’s goals for self-reliant innovation.