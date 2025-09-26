NIT Rourkela develops affordable force plate for gait analysis and heel pain solutions

A research team at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela), led by Prof A Thirugnanam from the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, has developed an innovative, low-cost force plate to measure multi-axial ground reaction forces (GRF).

This device is designed to diagnose abnormal gait patterns and support applications in sports academies, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers across India.

The force plate was developed by research scholars Ms Tharani Kumaran and Ms Monisha Gowri Srinivasan under Prof Thirugnanam’s supervision. A patent has been filed for the technology, and a research article detailing the findings has been published in the Journal of Mechanics in Medicine and Biology.

Addressing heel pain through innovation

The team utilised the indigenously developed force plate alongside a 3D motion capture system to study heel pad stiffness non-invasively, focusing on its behaviour across individuals with varying body weights.

Heel pain, often linked to plantar fascia overload or heel pad degradation due to ageing, injury, obesity, diabetes, or ill-fitting shoes, affects the foot’s natural cushioning ability. The research revealed that heel pad stiffness increases with body weight, particularly in obese individuals, reducing flexibility and contributing to foot-related issues.

Methodology and findings

The study involved 15 volunteers divided into normal-weight, overweight, and obese groups. Retroreflective markers were placed on their heel pads, and movements were recorded during plantar flexion using the force plate and motion capture technology. The analysis showed that obese individuals exhibited significantly stiffer heel pads, potentially increasing the risk of heel pain and related conditions.

Applications and impact

Prof A Thirugnanam highlighted the device’s versatility, stating, “Most neuromuscular disorders will affect the gait pattern of an individual. Since, gait requires precise coordination of muscle strength and balance, disturbances in any of these can alter the walking pattern and the corresponding GRF. Some common neuromuscular diseases like myopathies, peripheral neuropathies, neuromuscular junction disorders, spasticity, ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, etc., can alter the GRF. These abnormalities in GRF can be diagnosed using the force plate. The device can also be used in designing orthotics, prosthetics, and insole design in the shoe manufacturing industry. The indigenous force plate designed and developed by our team can be supplied at a reasonable cost, making it affordable to all sports academies, healthcare sectors, and academic institutes across India.”

Cost-effective solution

The force plate offers a significant cost advantage over imported alternatives. Prof Thirugnanam noted, “Imported force plates usually cost between ₹30–50 lakhs, making them prohibitively expensive for many institutions. In contrast, our indigenously developed force plate can be available at just ₹8 to 10 lakhs, offering a cost reduction of nearly 70–85%. This significant price advantage makes cutting-edge biomechanics technology far more accessible. By lowering the financial barrier, our solution enables wider adoption across research, clinical, and sports science applications, ensuring greater value for money and broader impact.”

Funding and commercialisation

The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Biomedical Device and Technology Development (BDTD) scheme. Fabrication support was provided by industrial partner M/s N K Instruments, Kolkata, with contributions from Mr Kirti Nayak and his team. The technology is being commercialised through M/s KineUtkal Private Limited, a startup incubated at NIT Rourkela’s Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation (FTBI), supported by the Rourkela Steel Plant SAIL CSR Grant, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), and MeitY Tide 2.0.